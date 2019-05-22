The Best Movies & TV Shows On Netflix Right Now
With the new coronavirus pandemic growing, people are being encouraged to stay home as much as possible. And that means we need all the best movies & TV shows on Netflix more than ever. Here's everything leaving and coming to Netflix in April 2020 that will help keep your mind off the growing crisis. And, if even Netflix can't lessen your stress, at the very least it will help pass the time.
The CDC has advised Americans to stay home and avoid any group gatherings of 10 people or more, if possible. Already, this new era has ushered in new variations on the traditional Netflix and Chill — Netflix and Quarantine, anybody? Which has made fans more hungry for new content than ever. Luckily there's plenty coming in April, with tons of original content to keep us busy. Like, Extraction, a new Chris Hemsworth action movie, and a new installment of Terrace House: Tokyo. Not to mention, a new season of Kim's Convenience, aka family sitcom comfort food, and Nailed It!, aka comfort food.
Of course, there are some titles fans will have to say goodbye to, but, for the most part, the best movies and TV shows on Netflix will only get a boost form what's coming to Netflix in April 2020.
Here's a closer look at some titles coming in April you really won't want to miss:
'Nailed It!' Season 4 — Coming April 1
Nailed It! Season 4 premieres on Netfli on April 1, and it could not come at a better time. Everyone could use some more Nicole Byer in their lives always, but especially right now.
'Kim's Convenience' Season 4 — Coming April 1
The Canadian family sitcom, Kim's Convenience, will be back with brand new episodes on April 1. Forget about your quarantine woes, and dive into this sweet, and, yes, funny, family dynamic.
What's Coming
April 1
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
- How To Fix A Drug Scandal
- The Illiza Shlesinge Sketch Show
- Nailed It! — Season 4
- Sunderland 'Til I Die — Season 2
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke
- Community — Seasons 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God's Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim's Convenience — Seaosn 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly's Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon — S3: Sun & Moon — Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
April 2
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
- Coffee & Kareem
- La casa de papel: Part 4
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
- StarBeam
April 4
- Angel Has Fallen
April 5
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
- The Big Show Show
April 7
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 — Part 3
April 9
- Hi Score Girl — Season 2
April 10
- Brews Brothers
- LA Originals
- La vie scolaire
- Love Wedding Repeat
- The Main Event
- Tigertail
April 14
- Chris D'Elia: No Pain
Apri. 15
- The Innocence Files
- Outer Banks
April 16
- Despicable Me
- Fary: Hexagone — Season 2
- Fauda — Season 3
- Hail, Caesar!
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
- Jem and the Holograms
April 17
- Betonrausch
- #blackAF
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
- Legado en los huesos
- Sergio
- Too Hot to Handle
April 18
- The Green Hornet
April 20
- Cooked with Cannabis
- The Midnight Gospel
- The Vatican Tapes
April 21
- Bleach: The Assault
- Bleach: The Bount
- Middleditch & Schwartz
April 22
- Absurd Planet
- Circus of Books
- El cilencio del pantano
- The Plagues of Bresiau
- The Willoughbys
- Win the Wilderness
April 23
- The House of Flowers — Season 3
April 24
- After Life — Season 2
- Extraction
- Hello Ninja — Season 2
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
April 25
- The Artist
- Django Unchained
April 26
- The Last Kingdom — Season 4
April 27
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Never Have I Ever
April 29
- A Secret Love
- Extracurricular
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
- Nadiya's Time to Eat
- Summertime
April 30
- Dangerous Lies
- Drifting Dragons
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
- The Victims' Game
What's Leaving
April 4
- American Odyssey — Season 1
April 8
- Movie 43
April 15
- 21 & Over
April 16
- Lost Girl — Season 1-5
April 17
- Big Fat Liar
April 18
- The Longest Yard
April 24
- The Ugly Truth
April 29
- National Treasure
April 30
- A Cinderella Story
- A Little Princess
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- The Craft
- Crash
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Friday the 13th
- Good Burger
- GoodFellas
- The Hangover
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Rosemary's baby
- Rounders
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- the Shawshank Redemption
- Space Jam
- Spy Kids
- Step Brothers
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- True Grit
More to come...
If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.
