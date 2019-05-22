With the new coronavirus pandemic growing, people are being encouraged to stay home as much as possible. And that means we need all the best movies & TV shows on Netflix more than ever. Here's everything leaving and coming to Netflix in April 2020 that will help keep your mind off the growing crisis. And, if even Netflix can't lessen your stress, at the very least it will help pass the time.

The CDC has advised Americans to stay home and avoid any group gatherings of 10 people or more, if possible. Already, this new era has ushered in new variations on the traditional Netflix and Chill — Netflix and Quarantine, anybody? Which has made fans more hungry for new content than ever. Luckily there's plenty coming in April, with tons of original content to keep us busy. Like, Extraction, a new Chris Hemsworth action movie, and a new installment of Terrace House: Tokyo. Not to mention, a new season of Kim's Convenience, aka family sitcom comfort food, and Nailed It!, aka comfort food.

Of course, there are some titles fans will have to say goodbye to, but, for the most part, the best movies and TV shows on Netflix will only get a boost form what's coming to Netflix in April 2020.

Here's a closer look at some titles coming in April you really won't want to miss:

'Nailed It!' Season 4 — Coming April 1 Adam Rose/Netflix Nailed It! Season 4 premieres on Netfli on April 1, and it could not come at a better time. Everyone could use some more Nicole Byer in their lives always, but especially right now.

'Kim's Convenience' Season 4 — Coming April 1 CBC The Canadian family sitcom, Kim's Convenience, will be back with brand new episodes on April 1. Forget about your quarantine woes, and dive into this sweet, and, yes, funny, family dynamic.

What's Coming April 1 David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How To Fix A Drug Scandal

The Illiza Shlesinge Sketch Show

Nailed It! — Season 4

Sunderland 'Til I Die — Season 2

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up In Smoke

Community — Seasons 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience — Seaosn 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon — S3: Sun & Moon — Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3 Coffee & Kareem

La casa de papel: Part 4

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

April 4 Angel Has Fallen

April 5 The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6 The Big Show Show

April 7 Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 — Part 3

April 9 Hi Score Girl — Season 2

April 10 Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La vie scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail

April 14 Chris D'Elia: No Pain

Apri. 15 The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

April 16 Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone — Season 2

Fauda — Season 3

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Jem and the Holograms

April 17 Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

April 18 The Green Hornet

April 20 Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

The Vatican Tapes

April 21 Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz

April 22 Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El cilencio del pantano

The Plagues of Bresiau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness

April 23 The House of Flowers — Season 3

April 24 After Life — Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja — Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

April 25 The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26 The Last Kingdom — Season 4

April 27 Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever

April 29 A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya's Time to Eat

Summertime

April 30 Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims' Game

What's Leaving April 4 American Odyssey — Season 1

April 8 Movie 43

April 15 21 & Over

April 16 Lost Girl — Season 1-5

April 17 Big Fat Liar

April 18 The Longest Yard

April 24 The Ugly Truth

April 29 National Treasure