When it comes to eyeshadow palettes in the beauty world, brands may find it difficult to stand out thanks to just how many options there are. One brand, however, has remained well-known for their eyeshadows, and now they're giving fans a killer deal on them. Anastasia Beverly Hills' Black Friday Eyeshadow Collection includes four of the brand's most signature palettes, and it's under $100. Usually when things sound too good to be true, they are, but not in this case. This deal is real, and you're really going to want it.

According to the Anastasia Beverly Hills Instagram account, the brand will be offering a set of four of their eyeshadow palettes for just $90. The value for the entire set? A whopping $168. If you were wanting to stock up on some great shadows, at Anastasia Beverly Hills, you can do so with a $78 discount! Given that each palette retails for $42, you're basically getting two completely free palettes.

If you want to shop the sale, you'll need to head over the brand's own website (not Sephora or Ulta or any other retailer) to snag because it's a site exclusive, and the deal is a one time launch and good for just one day only, Black Friday, Nov. 23.

If you're curious what palettes are included, yes, Modern Renaissance is one of them. After all, it is one of Sephora's bestselling palettes. Another best-seller that's made it way into the bundle? The Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam palette. It's actually in the top ten bestsellers according to Sephora's bestsellers list.

Joining these two famous collections of eyeshadows are the Prism palette and the Subculture palette. Basically, whether you want to do something fun and funky or something natural and everyday, this Anastasia Beverly Hills Black Friday bundle as your eye looks for the upcoming holiday season totally covered.

AnastasiaBeverlyHills on YouTube

As for whether or not the brand will be having other deals for the Black Friday or Cyber Monday shopping days? They haven't made any announcements as of press time. However, given just how great this deal is, could you really be upset with the brand if they didn't? After all, you are getting four for the price of two with this bundle.

The only major launches missing from the bundles Black Friday palette collection are their two latest launches. The brand's Sultry palette is their newest creation, and given its recent launch, it makes sense that it's not included. Then, there's the Norvina Palette. The collection of shadows created by Anastasia Beverly Hills' Creative Director Claudia Norvina Soare (the daughter of founder Anastasia Soare) are a special collection, and again, one of their latest launches.

If you've been wanting to build up your eyeshadow collection or replace your used ones, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Black Friday palette collection features some of the brands most well-known palettes at a price that is out of this world. Snagging four palettes for just $90? You should mark your calendar now because you don't want to miss this deal.