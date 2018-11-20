Liquid lipsticks have been a trend, well, long enough for it to no longer really even be a trend any more. They certainly seem here to stay, and Anastasia Beverly Hills' Black Friday liquid lipstick collection is going to have your stash of the long lasting lippies full of nudes.

According to the brand's Instagram account, they'll be offering a whopping set of 10 nude lipsticks in a gorgeously glittering holiday package for just $60. Yes, you did read that correctly. The set of 10 will only cost you $6 each, and given that Anastasia Beverly Hills lippies typically retail for $20 each, that's a deal that doesn't come around...ever. In fact, if you were to pay full price for the set, you'd be out $200. That makes this deal a $140 steal!

When can you snag the lipsticks and save yourself a ton of cash? The nude lipstick collection will be available exclusively on Anastasia Beverly Hills' US and UK websites on Black Friday. Don't head over to Sephora online or Ulta. The only place to snag this set of nudes (the lipstick kind of course), is from Anastasia Beverly Hills themselves.

While the price is probably the best part about the deal, there's another key factor that's pretty incredible.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

There's not just one set of nudes but two. Let's be honest, nude is not really nude, and Anastasia Beverly Hills understands that. That's why they're launching a light-medium set of nude lippies and a medium-dark set of nude lippies. No one will be left out of this deal. No matter what shade of nude you need, the brand has you covered this Black Friday.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

Of course, given that it's Black Friday, the $60 Anastasia Beverly Hills nude lipstick collection isn't the only incredibly priced item the brand has up for grabs. They're also giving fans a major deal on some of their most well-known palettes.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

During its Black Friday sale, Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Collection will feature four palettes: Modern Renaissance, Soft Glam, Prism, and Subculture. Those four will come in a set that would cost a whopping $168 on it own, but thanks to the sale, fans of the brand's eyeshadows can buy them in a bundle for just $90. Basically, you're getting high-quality, Anastasia Beverly Hills palettes for under $25 each when they typically retail for $42.

As for other sales the brand may be offering, there's also the Ride or Die Brow Duo. This set will get you the iconic Anastasia Brow Wiz and the brand's clear brow gel for just $25. Typically, the duo would retail for $43.

These sales are kind of a BFD, right?

Clearly, the brand wanted to give fans what they want, and they certainly are. After all, some of Anastasia Beverly Hills' Black Friday sales feature their most well-known products. The brands liquid lips, brow products, and shadows are some of their most famous. For the shopping holiday, you can snag them at a mega discount. Mark your calendar because you don't want to miss this sale.