If there's one experience that helps celebrities form a quick, everlasting bond, it's hosting an awards show together. Just ask Andy Samberg, who cried when his Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh won an award during the 2019 telecast. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed that even though he and Oh had only known each other for a few weeks, the pair bonded so quickly that he was overwhelmed with joy at her victory.

"Sandra Oh is the best person on earth," Samberg said, joking that even though he only "met her like, three days ago," he liked her more than his longtime friend, Fallon.

"We met briefly, we presented at the Emmys, and then we spent the last week and a half working on the Globes, but we didn’t know each other that much," he continued. "But we just sort of liked each other so much from that one experience we decided to go for it because they asked."

Still, that short time together was enough to send Samberg into tears when Oh won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her work on Killing Eve. "She’s so warm and magnetic, and I fell so into her energy," he recalled. "We were all backstage when she won, 'They were like, 'Sandra Oh,' and I was like, 'Yeah!' I started crying. I was like, 'She’s been working on this for the last four days I’ve known her!' I gave her boyfriend a big hug and was like, 'We did it!'"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Samberg and Oh's bond helped the comedian get through the awkwardness that comes with hosting the Golden Globes, as the actor admitted that nobody in the room paid any attention to what the hosts were saying onstage. "The audience is not watching the show," he joked about the star-studded audience.

"There’s two things happening. There’s a big awards show happening and right next to it is a really loud restaurant filled with celebrities. They do not care about the show," Samberg continued. "When we came out for the monologue, you can look at the wide shot, it looks like the battlefield in Game of Thrones or something. I was like, 'None of these nuanced jokes are going to land!'"

In fact, Samberg even remembered seeing someone "on the phone" during one of his bits with Oh. "I tried to ... get people's attention, and the only person in the front row [who paid attention] was Rami Malek." (So yes, you are correct to root for everyone's favorite, incredibly polite, Internet boyfriend.)

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Samberg was far from the only person who was overjoyed to see Oh's historic Golden Globes win over the weekend. The actress' former Grey's Anatomy costars all shared their excitement over her victory on social media, with creator Shonda Rhimes even tweeting that she is "always best actress."

"I am so incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh tonight. Well-deserved. Overdue. She is always best actress, y'all. Always," the media mogul wrote after Oh's win. Grey's fans were devastated when Oh left the hit medical drama in 2014 after 10 seasons, but clearly, the team at Grey Sloan Memorial will always consider her to be a member of the family.

"I’m so proud today!" Kevin McKidd — who played the husband of Oh's character, Cristina Yang — tweeted on Monday, while Kate Walsh, who played Addison Montgomery, gushed, "WOW. @IamSandraOh. You’re a legend. Sending you the biggest congrats! So well deserved."

Even more exciting for Grey's fans was seeing Ellen Pompeo share her own joy over Oh's triumph on Monday, proving that the show's "Twisted Sisters" will always support one another. Retweeting a post-Globes photo that Oh shared on her own social media account, Pompeo gushed that "This is a pretty sweet sight I gotta say," before adding that "no one deserves this more" than Oh.

Clearly, if there's one thing that the 2019 Golden Globes proved, it's that Sandra Oh is officially the most beloved actress in Hollywood — and frankly, with her talent, charm and sense of humor, it's no surprise that everyone is still totally in love with her.