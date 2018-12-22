Cardi B always keeps her fans guessing — and the status of her relationship is no different. On Friday, Dec. 21, the rapper was spotted riding jet skis with her estranged husband, Offset, while on vacation in Puerto Rico, leading many to wonder: Are Cardi B and Offset back together?

According to TMZ, who shared photos of Cardi and Offset laughing as they enjoyed their time off ahead of the holidays, the pair "seemed very much like a couple," as they relaxed with friends. The outlet also noted that Cardi was in San Juan to perform at the Electric Holiday Festival on Friday night. While there's no sign that the pair have reconciled, the couple's vacation is yet another indication that Cardi and Offset have remained on good terms despite their split.

Their vacation adventures happened just two weeks after Cardi initially announced plans to split with Offset after a year of marriage. In an Instagram video — which has since been deleted — the "Money" rapper noted that though she and Offset were "not together anymore," she still had a great deal of love and affection for him. "I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," she explained. "And you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."

Cardi added, "It's just, like, I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

Since her original announcement, Cardi and Offset's relationship has been somewhat complicated, with the Migos rapper frequently publicly apologizing for his role in the marriage's demise. On Dec. 14, Offset shared a video on Instagram declaring that his birthday wish was to get back together with Cardi; a few days earlier, he tweeted "I MISS CARDI," while insinuating that the public attention on their relationship was partly responsible for their breakup.

On Dec. 16, Offset Offset interrupted Cardi B's performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles with his most public apology yet, crashing the stage with a giant bouquet of flowers and three cakes that read "Take Me Back, Cardi." The rapper also pleaded for Cardi to forgive him, saying into the microphone, "I just want to tell you I'm sorry, bruh. In person. In front of the world. I love you."

And while Cardi wasn't receptive to his grand gesture — she spoke to him sternly, away from the microphone, before the rapper quietly left the stage with his gifts — she did clarify on Instagram later that night that she didn't want people verbally attacking Offset for his actions. After explaining that his actions weren't okay, Cardi added in a since-deleted video, "Violating my baby father is not going to make me feel any better cause at the end of the day, that's still family. Unfortunately, we're going through things. And you know, it's not private — it became public. And I just want things to die down."

However, after some fans interpreted her post as a confirmation that she and Offset were planning to get back together, Cardi posted another video, where she stated, "I'm not saying that I'm going to get back together with him. I just don't like that bashing online thing."

While Cardi and Offset's relationship status still remains uncertain, one thing is for sure: The rapper still has a great deal of love for her ex, and views him as an important person in her life. Whether or not Cardi and Offset get back together, it's clear that she sees him as a lifelong friend, and that her relationship with him — and more importantly, her daughter Kulture's relationship with her father — is something that she values greatly and wants to make a priority in her life.