Fans will always remember Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump's standoff at Villa Rosa, but it's easy to forget the root of the problem: Dorit Kemsley's failed dog adoption. During the last episode, PK Kemsley "joked" about the state of Kyle and Lisa's relationship, Kyle and Dorit exchanged words. So, are Kyle and Dorit friends these days? Is there residual tension from the puppygate fiasco? Or was that fight just a blip that they were able to overcome?

During the April 23 episode, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members were back stage after Boy George's concert. Kyle admitted to Boy George that she would feel "vulnerable" if she performed on stage in front of thousands of people in the audience like he just did. For some reason, PK took it upon himself to respond to that remark with "You’d have issues. You can’t even get along with your best friend." Ouch. What does that have to do with anything? Then, PK described his comment as "British humor."

This put Dorit in a very awkward position. She admitted that her husband's comment was out of turn, but she believed that he had no ill intent and just told a terrible "joke" that did not land. At all.

Ultimately, Dorit and Kyle hugged it out at the end of the episode, but is that truly the end of the tension between the two of them? For the most part, that seems to be the case since Kyle and Dorit hung out on March 14 with fellow Housewife Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Friend of the Housewives Faye Resnick. Not only that, but Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton was with them along with her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton. If Kyle and Dorit weren't on good terms, why would Dorit hang out with Kyle's best friend, sister, and nieces?

Aside from that in person hang out, Kyle made was there for Dorit on social media as well. A RHOBH viewer accused Dorit of lying when her home was burglarized, prompting Kyle to stand up for her.

In a February Bravo blog post, Kyle defended Dorit's decision to give up the dog who bit her two kids and husband. Kyle wrote, "Dorit did what she thought was best for her children. And as LVP states herself, she had no ill intent. I LOVE my dogs SO MUCH, but my children’s safety will always come first. Period. End of story." Kyle explained, "There are a lot of dogs that need homes, and it’s not always easy to find the right fit."

Dorit returned the favor by siding with Kyle during that brutal fight with Lisa in an April Bravo blog post. Dorit wrote, "Kyle tried to help Lisa V out of a mess she created, and I respect Kyle’s courage for that. Lisa V’s reaction, however, was over-the-top and defensive. The entire scene spoke for itself and Lisa V’s true feelings ﬁnally slipped out when she said, 'I’m not thinking of Dorit and that f---ing dog!'"

Dorit is on board with the "Goodbye Kyle" Challenge, which is inspired by Lisa's husband Ken Todd yelling "Goodbye, Kyle!" during that infamous fight at Villa Rosa. In April, Erika Jayne posted a video yelling "Goodbye, Kyle" with her crew. In response, Dorit commented with crying laughter emojis.

Pretty much every Real Housewife's friendships have ups and downs. However, it seems like Dorit and Kyle are just fine after their post-concert spat.