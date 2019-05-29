You may feel like throwing tomatoes at tomatoes after you read why Ariana Grande postponed her tour dates. On Wednesday, May 29, the “God Is A Woman” singer provided a follow-up to her announcement regarding pushing back two of her Sweetener World Tour dates. Her Instagram post cut right to the chase: Her throat closed up due to an allergic reaction to tomatoes. First of all, awful. Second, thank Toulouse she is alright.

Grande wrote,

“update: we discovered ..... that ..... i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding. can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November. p.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES…….”

The good news: Ari is OK, and hey, that's what matters most here. The good news, part two: Ari now knows that she is allergic to tomatoes, so she can prevent something like this from happening again. The bad news: Ari can’t have tomatoes anymore. In the grand scheme of things, no, that is not the worst news eve. But jeez, a tomato allergy sure does stink.

On Tuesday, May 28, Grande announced on Instagram Stories that she had to put a pin in her Tampa and Orlando dates. “I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow,” she wrote. “I’m so beyond devastated. I will make this up to you, I promise. Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible.”

The concert at Tampa’s Amalie Arena originally slated for May 28 has been rescheduled for Nov. 24, and the show at Orlando’s Amway Center that was scheduled for May 29 will now happen on Nov. 25. Her upcoming shows in Miami are still on for May 31 and June 1. The day after she made the first announcement about the postponed dates, she shared that she learned a new allergy to tomatoes was to blame.

Unless you live under a magical rock where allergies do not exist, you know that allergic reactions are awful. That said, they are varying degrees of awful. Some allergic reactions more severe than others, and according to the Mayo Clinic, they range from hives, dizziness, and nausea, to life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis. One of the symptoms of anaphylaxis: a swollen throat.

The way Ari learned of her tomato allergy sounds scary and unpleasant and frustrating, but thankfully, a doctor was able to help her out right away and get to the bottom of her ailment. Now she just has to adjust her life around this new allergy, and as anyone who has developed an allergy to a common food item as an adult knows, that process can feel about as simple as trying to hit every last whistle note in "Imagine."

Feel better soon, Ari.