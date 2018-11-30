Can you really pay tribute to Mean Girls without one of the movie's main props? The Plastics would definitely say no. Thankfully, Ariana Grande's Burn Book in "Thank U, Next" is next-level amazing. The book that Grande flips through in the video doubles as a recap of some of her most famous exes, as the corresponding lyrics play in the background.

In the pink scrapbook, there are pages for Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean, and Pete Davidson with tease-y references to each of their relationships. Most of them are a bit tongue-in-cheek, not unlike the actual Mean Girls book. However, Mac Miller appears absent from the Burn Book, which given his recent and tragic death, feels like an appropriate choice. Grande already paid tribute to him on Instagram multiple times, as well as including gratitude for Mac's role in her life in the lyrics.

Just in case you haven't listened to "Thank U, Next" on repeat, here's how the song begins:

"Thought I'd end up with Sean

But he wasn't a match

Wrote some songs about Ricky

Now I listen and laugh

Even almost got married

And for Pete, I'm so thankful

Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm

'Cause he was an angel"

And now that everyone's in the loop, here's a breakdown of Ari's Burn Book that would make Regina George weep.

Ricky Alvarez

Just in case you're new to being an Arianator, Grande and Alvarez dated back in 2015 through 2016. He was her back-up dancer, who was also involved in the unforgettable donut-licking controversy. Anyway, his page in the book does not reference the latter incident — at least not directly.

Along with a sweet pic, Grande wrote in bright red letters, "great dancer," "good times man," and "friends forever."

Big Sean

Grande drew Sean's name with a giant heart. She described him as "so cute" and "so sweet." Oh, and she also tacked on that he "(could still get it)" — the parenthesis are super subtle, though.

As a quick recap, Grande and Sean split in April 2015. According to People, they started dating in the summer of 2014. But despite Grande's parenthetical in the book, fans should know that Sean has been linked to Jhene Aiko in recent years, though a tattoo cover-up sparked rumors they might've called it quits.

Pete Davidson

Who could forget Grande's whirlwind romance, proposal, and split from Davidson? Despite how upsetting that breakup might've been (judging by how hurt fans were too), the singer still had some fun with this Burn Book page. She wrote, "sry I dipped," seemingly referencing the called-off engagement.

Then she wrote, "I love u always," which will make fans "awww," until they notice the all-caps note at the bottom of the page, jokingly referencing the SNL alum's much-talked-about BDE. Well-played, Ari.

One of the reasons that "Thank U, Next" — the song — was such a hit is because she channeled breakups into a bop filled with gratitude. And the music video channels those same splits into humor, just as successfully. Long story short, Regina George is probably somewhere cackling right now.