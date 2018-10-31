This Halloween, you may still be haunted by a mystery that occurred months ago back in the summer: How did Ariana Grande hurt her hand during "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden? Well, the truth is out there because it turns out Ariana Grande's Escape Room adventure with James Corden reveals exactly how the singer injured her hand.

During her August appearance on The Late Late Show to promote her album Sweetener, Grande rocked a bandage on her left hand. How Grande got hurt during "Carpool Karaoke" was a source of speculation, especially since she tweeted about it herself. But fans who watched her summer appearance on the show were disappointed to find out that she didn't address the injury in the segment. Besides filming her Escape room and "Carpool Karaoke" segments, Corden and Grande also did one of his "Soundtrack To ..." segments for Titanic and it was particularly epic. And while fans have surely watched and rewatched all of Grande's amazing moments with Corden, they had to wait two and a half months to see what happened to her hand.

Now, the mystery of what happened to Grande's hand has finally been solved. On Tuesday, Oct. 30, The Late Late Show revealed a previously unaired part of Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" with Grande, which currently has a cool 31 million views on YouTube. In the clip, Corden brings up how much Grande enjoys the spookiest holiday of all. "I love Halloween," she said. "I love being scared. I think it's so much fun." Grande noted that she's into going to haunted houses. But since Corden and her were hanging out in the summer, they settled on going to a haunted-theme escape room. "You told me it was an escape room, not hell," a frightened Grande says upon entering and it only gets more hilariously spooky and expletive-filled from there.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

As the above video shows, Grande got her injury after they solved the final clue. A man in a creepy mask crawled through a small hole in the wall and started grabbing at the singer and talk show host. In her rush to escape, Grande tripped over the man's foot and fell to the floor. When she returned to the car to keep filming, she was all bandaged up. So, mystery solved! Injury aside, Grande noted that the experience stood out among her previous escape rooms. "I've done 300 escape rooms. That's not an escape room," Grande said. "That's one of the seventh gates to hell."

Watching Grande fearlessly (er, fearfully?) take on the girl from The Ring and the other inhabitants of the haunted escape room was well worth the three month wait to find out what happened to Grande's hand. And the video highlights something that Arianators are already well-aware of — that not even a cut on her hand could slow Grande down.

While Grande has been back and forth on being in the spotlight since her breakup with Davidson and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, this is the second pre-taped TV segment that Grande was featured in this week. Her performance of "The Wizard and I" for A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway aired on Monday. She also recently announced her Sweetener tour, so she's not letting her personal struggles sideline her career.

With so much going on in Grande's life, it's great to see her in such a carefree moment from the summer — even if she was scared out her mind. And thanks to this Halloween reveal, the spooky case of what happened to Grande's hand has officially been solved.