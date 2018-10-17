After days of reports that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have broken up and called off their whirlwind romance, it looks like the singer is planning to step out of the spotlight for a little while. Grande has reportedly decided to take a break from social media, she revealed in a post to her Instagram story on Oct. 16, which has since been deleted. Bustle reached out to her reps for comment, but had not received a response at time of publication.

According to Cosmopolitan, Grande shared her decision on Tuesday evening, after recording her performance alongside Idina Menzel for NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween special, celebrating the musical's 15th anniversary on Broadway. Following the taping, the singer wrote on her Instagram Story, that "today was v special and i'm so grateful i was able to be there," but it was "time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn. it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always." The post, however, appears to have been deleted, and no longer appears on her page.

Earlier in the day, Grande shared with fans that her anxiety almost "ruin[ed] this day for me," but that she was determined to push through everything that was going on and enjoy the moment. "not today satan ! not tomorrow or the next day either ... finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love," she wrote in a post to her Instagram story.

Grande's posts about the Wicked special are the closest she's come to addressing the split rumors, though People reports that she wasn't wearing her engagement ring during her performance. However, both Grande and Davidson have announced plans to step back from social media multiple times over the course of their relationship; Davidson deleted his Instagram account at the end of July, and with the exception of a strongly-worded post promoting the current season of Saturday Night Live in September, has yet to return.

Grande herself took a short break from social media back in July, when she shared with fans that she needed to "take a breather from Twitter & IG for a little." In a tweet to a fan who was celebrating the return of Grande's Snapchat, the singer revealed that she would post more on that platform, while stepping back from her other social media accounts because she "Just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative sh*t that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. Promised I’d always tell you. I love u sm ! Be well & happy."

Both Grande and Davidson hinted at the time that their departures from social media were in response to the negative attention that their relationship was getting from fans and trolls alike, with the comedian writing in an Instagram Story post, "why should i spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f*cking lit."

Though her Instagram posts on Tuesday were Grande's first since the rumors of the end of her relationship with Davidson emerged, the singer has been pulling back from the spotlight for weeks. On Oct. 13, just one day before news of a possible split hit the Internet, Grande cancelled a performance at a cancer benefit that was attended by her manager Scooter Braun, who told attendees that the singer "needs this time."

And in September — shortly after the tragic death of her close friend and ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller — Grande's team told E! that she and Davidson wouldn't attend the 2018 Emmy Awards, because "Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline."

While deleting the announcement seems to imply that Grande might not be away from social media for very long, it's understandable that the singer might need some time out of the spotlight. After all, she's had an incredibly difficult year, between the anniversary of the Manchester arena bombing, Miller's sudden death and now, her rumored breakup with Davidson.

Grande has always been open with her fans about her struggles with anxiety and when she's having a hard time, so it makes sense that she'd be willing to let them know if she needs to take a step back from promotion and the public eye in order to look after herself. Regardless of whether or not she does, her fans will always support her making her health a top priority.