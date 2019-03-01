This photo will make you want a hot dog real bad. Costume fan and The Bachelor alum Alexis Waters dressed up like Legally Blonde's Paulette Bonafonté, because channeling living legend Jennifer Coolidge is never a bad idea. Oh, and Alexis's boyfriend, Tyler Fernandez, dressed up like the delivery guy who regularly drops by Paulette's salon. And yes, Alexis and Tyler documented their gorgeous Legally Blonde looks on Instagram. They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, that is not the case for the picture of Alexis and Tyler in their Legally Blonde finest. That picture is worth a thousand bends and a thousand snaps.

Why were Alexis and Tyler wearing these Legally Blonde costumes, you ask? Well, it is not like anyone needs a reason to pay homage to this beloved movie. But uh, since you asked: Based on Alexis's Instagram Stories, it looks like they were filming something for her jewelry line Hoop Nation by Alexis. Again, she does not need a reason, but there it is.

Unlike, say, that “dolphin” costume that was actually a shark costume, Alexis’s Paulette costume does not miss the mark. Actually wait, let's not roast that dolphin/shark moment. Sure, she did get the species wrong, and yeah, wearing a costume on the first night of The Bachelor is always a dicey move, but it is worth noting that the dolphin/shark costume is iconic. Come on, it has been over two years since she first introduced herself to Nick Viall while wearing a shark costume but insisted she was a dolphin, and we are still talking about it! And two years is basically 15 years in Bachelor years! She is quite the limo entrance artiste.

A limo entrance artiste who has now gifted us with such an inspired Paulette getup, that is. Though the outfit may not look exactly like something Coolidge wore in the movie, this Paulette costume is definitely a very Paulette look; it's not like Alexis wore a pullover cashmere sweater with a collared shirt and a string of pearls (i.e., a very Vivian Kensington outfit) and said "I'm Paulette!" Alexis’s ensemble really captures the essence of Coolidge’s character. And let's not forget about Tyler’s outfit. Tyler's UPS guy outfit really delivers (har har har), too. Well done, you two.

Like a true Millennial, Alexis is no stranger to a Legally Blonde reference. All the way back in 2016, just one week before her season of The Bachelor premiered, Alexis posted a photo that was taken during her first night in the Bachelor Mansion and wrote,

"I felt like Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde when they tell her it's a costume party and she shows up as a bunny and nobody else is in a costume."

Speaking of Reese Witherspoon, here are Alexis and Tyler with Alexis's sister Nicole Waters in their Legally Blonde finest. Nicole is in shoulder-to-toe pink, and if that doesn't scream "Elle Woods costume," then I'm the orange clamshell laptop in the Legally Blonde section of Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" music video.

Thank hoop, next.