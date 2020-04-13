They say that all good things must come to an end. Such is also apparently the case for Peter Weber's recent visit to see Kelley Flanagan in Chicago. Based on a series of recent Instagram Stories, it seems Peter and Kelley are no longer quarantining together, given that the pilot just recently posted footage of himself hanging out at a very empty terminal and flying away from the Chicago area on Easter Sunday.

These travel plans come after spending the last several weeks holed up together with fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Dustin Kendrick in Chicago, where the two of them participated in numerous TikTok videos and left many fans speculating whether or not the two of them were secretly dating. At this time, they both claim to still be single, though Peter certainly doesn't seem opposed to the idea of getting back together at some point down the line, recently admitting to Nick Viall on his podcast, "I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened."

However, it seems that their time together is over, at least for now. On Sunday, April 12, Peter posted several videos on his Instagram Stories: the first showed him taking off on an airplane runway, while the second showed him driving through an empty terminal. Which makes sense given that people aren't exactly supposed to be traveling right now due to the coronavirus outbreak — something that Peter must not have gotten the memo about.

Peter didn't specify where he was going in either of the posts, but it's made pretty clear that he's no longer in the Chicago area. So what exactly does this mean for his relationship with Kelley? That's something for him to know and for us to find out. Perhaps next time she'll opt to come visit him in Los Angeles — once it becomes safe to travel again, of course. After all, Kelley did promise Barb a lunch date and shopping trip at some point down the line.

As of now it's unclear what exactly caused Peter to leave in the middle of a quarantine. Perhaps his job made it essential for him to travel, despite the CDC's recommendations — he is a pilot after all, so it kinda comes with the territory. Either way, the news would most likely be music to Chris Harrison's ears, who recently admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he thinks Peter should take a break from dating for the foreseeable future.

"Right now, the optics of that [relationship] aren't good," Harrison told the outlet in regards to Peter and Kelley's rumored romance. "Probably mentally and emotionally, it's not great for him [to jump into something serious], so let's take a little time out, slow things down, and take it easy." That's not to say that Harrison doesn't think the two of them couldn't work well together down the line. In fact, if given a little time, he thinks their relationship has real potential. "I think them living in the real world and just dating is a better environment and a better situation," he added. "So I'm hopeful."

And once you have the Harrison stamp of approval, what more do you really need?

