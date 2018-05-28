Age may just be a number to some people, but the ages of the contestants on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor can lead to a bit of drama. Take for instance the debate surrounding the age gap between the 22-year-old Bekah M. and the 36-year-old Arie on last season of The Bachelor. But while, as Chris Harrison always promises, there will be plenty of drama during Becca Kufrin's season, age won't (or at least shouldn't) be one of them. How old Becca is compared to her Bachelorette contestants should be a nonissue for this leading lady.

The 28-year-old Becca appropriately will have 28 suitors when her Bachelorette season premieres on May 28. And The Bachelorette powers that be couldn't have planned it better since the average age of the men vying for Becca's heart is also 28. Sure, technically Becca was 27 for part of her season (as TODAY reported, Becca's season began filming on March 15 when she was 27). But since Becca already announced that she's engaged to someone she met on her Bachelorette season, it seems safe to say that 28 is her lucky number. So maybe this is all a sign that Becca ends up with one of the four men who are also 28 — Blake, Christian, John, or Trent.

The age range of the contestants is also surprisingly small. The youngest contestants — Connor and David — are 25. And the oldest contestants — Alex, Christon, Jean Blanc, Joe, and Leo — are 31. That means that no contestant is more than three years younger or older than Becca. That's pretty astounding considering the spread of ages that is often seen in the franchise. As Bustle found using the data available before Nick Viall's Bachelor season, there is typically about a 10-year age difference between the youngest and oldest contestant on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

But the factor that is far more refreshing when it comes to Becca's Bachelorette contestants is that their ages don't show the bias that usually comes with the franchise. Bustle's analysis found that overall, Bachelors are usually older with their contestants the same age or younger than them. And Bachelorettes are usually younger with their contestants the same age or older than them. This enforces the idea that women should be the younger partner in a heterosexual relationship. But with Becca, she's smack dab in the middle of her dating pool with 12 men older than her, 12 men younger than her, and four men exactly her age. Seriously, how did the casting producers manage to pull these magic numbers off?

The age trend for Bachelorettes has been bucked before — but just as recently as last season with Rachel Lindsay. Rachel turned 32 during the filming of her season, making her the oldest Bachelorette in the franchise. (On the flip side, the oldest Bachelor was 40-year-old Byron Velvick back in 2004.) USA Today reported that Rachel said that ABC cast contestants who were slightly older than average. But even so, out of Rachel's 31 suitors, 25 were younger than her. So although Arie's season was status quo when it came to the women being younger (his oldest contestant was still three years his junior), the reality TV dating franchise seems to be changing its ways ever so slightly in regards to The Bachelorette this go around..

Interestingly enough, Rachel did end up choosing her oldest contestant — 37-year-old Bryan. But it was her right to pick whomever she saw a future with, just as it's Becca's right — regardless of age. And (if you don't read spoilers) it's anyone's guess which one of Becca's contestants she will choose to become her fiancé. At least for her season though, you don't have to worry about any major age drama. Because if any of her contestants don't seem ready for marriage, the discussion will be focused solely on his maturity level and not his age.