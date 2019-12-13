Brands are coming through for the holidays, but it isn't just with gift sets. There are plenty of deals going on right now, and the latest one is Becca's Friends and Family sale. The brand, known for its glow-creating products, is giving shoppers a major discount just in time to pick up last-minutes gifts for friends — or themselves.

According to the Becca website, the brand is offering 25% off site-wide, even its most popular products like its Shimmering Skin Perfectors. In an e-mail blast sent out by Becca, the brand explains that the sale will end on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11:59 P.M. ET, so if you want to grab your favorite product, you'll need to do so quickly.

As for how to shop, you simply add the items you'd like into your cart and enter code HOLIDAYGLOW at check out. While the sale is site wide, there's just one exception. No item under $20 qualifies for the discount, but given Becca's status as a more high end brand, that's not too much of an issue.

If you decide to splurge a bit, Becca is also offering a free deluxe hydra-mist sample and water bottle with your $75 or more purchase while supplies last. If you spend $45, you'll automatically qualify for free shipping.

Of course, the question on many people minds will likely be whether or not Champagne Pop is available during the sale. Good news! The Jaclyn Hill-created collaboration turned permanent item in the Becca lineup is up for grabs at 25% off during the Friends & Family Sale. However, it's not the only popular Becca product that you may want to consider shopping.

The brand may be known for its highlighters, but Becca also has quite the innovative creation in its Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder. The unique finishing powder does exactly what its name suggests, but it's formulated with 50% water that gives a cooling and almost mist-like feeling when it is applied all over the face.

Of course, glow is Becca's signature, and the brand's primers are part of creating the look. Back in 2017, Becca launched its First Light Priming Filter, a unique lavender-hued product meant to impart a subtle, blurring glow. While the primer appeared as if it wouldn't work for deeper complexions given its color, it does, in fact, impart the same glowing look to every skin tone.

Whether you're buying for yourself or someone else, Becca's Friends & Family sale may just be the perfect opportunity to stock on products to get the perfect winter glow.