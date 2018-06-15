Monterey is becoming the place to live, you guys. As reported by Deadline, TV favorite Denis O'Hare has joined the cast of Big Little Lies Season 2. So far, the only information available about his character is his name: Ira Farber. However, TV fans will know that O'Hare is a top-notch character actor, who tends to do a lot with small roles. It's for that reason, that Big Little Lies viewers should probably pay attention to Ira when he makes his debut in Season 2.

O'Hare's résumé is an impressive one. In 2012 and 2015, he garnered Emmy nods for his roles on American Horror Story. He received another nomination in 2017 for his small, but memorable role as William's boyfriend Jessie in Season 1 of This Is Us. Before he was making This Is Us fans cry, he also had recurring roles in True Blood, The Good Wife, and Brothers and Sisters. O'Hare has appeared in an impressive number of films, too. His big screen accomplishments include roles in Dallas Buyers Club, Milk, and Garden State.

The This Is Us actor is joining an already stellar cast of accomplished actors. Returning for Season 2 of Big Little Lies is Nicole Kidmon, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Adam Scott. Meanwhile, O'Hare is joining an impressive lineup of actors who are joining the show for Season 2, including Kathryn Newton, Merrin Dungey, Crystal Fox, Sarah Sokolovic, and the legendary Meryl Streep.

Streep is joining the cast in the role of Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Kidman's character Celeste's now deceased husband. Off-screen, the accomplished film star has been bonding with her castmates through fun activities like bowling nights. However, on-screen, things may end up being less friendly if Mary learns the truth about how her son died. (And there's also the issue of how she will react once she learns that Perry was abusive — unless, of course, she already knows.)

The addition of Streep, as well as the promise of a deeper backstory for Bonnie, already has fans excited for Season 2. And now the that TV fans have another intriguing performance from O'Hare to look forward to, viewers should start marking off the days until the 2019 premiere. After all, O'Hare is known for being something of a chameleon. In just the past few years, he's played a whole host of characters on American Horror Story ranging from a mute butler in Coven to a professor with an obsessive interested in the doomed house at the center of Roanoke. Meanwhile, on This Is Us, he brought humor and pathos to the role of Jesse, a man who wanted nothing more than to spend as much time with the man he loved while he could.

Whether O'Hare's playing a Monterey husband, a parent, a poilce officer, or someone entirely unexpected, his Ira will no doubt be a memorable addition to Big Little Lies Season 2.

Deadline reports that Season 2 of the HBO drama is set to explore "the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting." More ominously, HBO teases that loyalties will be tested, and the potential for harm — both physical and emotional — is high.

Given how Season 1 ended, it only makes sense for the newly formed bond between the women to be a fragile one. And with so many new people coming into their orbit, the chance of their deadly secret coming out is only going to rise. There's still quite a bit of time standing between viewers and Season 2, but with casting updates like O'Hare's still rolling in, it's clear that things in Monterey won't be settling down anytime soon.