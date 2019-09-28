In a Flashback Friday Instagram post, Britney Spears shared she's focusing on herself during a "transition" period in her life. "I hope y'all haven't forgotten about me!!!" the singer began the Sept. 27 caption accompanying a carousel of six performance photos. "I'm taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want ... I've been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it's good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf" Among the many supportive replies was one from Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari, who wrote, "Respect 🐺" in the comments section.

On Jan. 4, Spears announced an "indefinite hiatus" from performing in the wake of father Jamie's health issues. (Per a January statement from the singer's team, Jamie became "seriously ill" in Nov. 2018 after his colon "spontaneously ruptured," causing him to undergo emergency surgery.) Following her four-year Britney: Piece of Me Las Vegas residency, the Grammy winner had been scheduled to return to Sin City this year with a new show called Domination, which she announced she was canceling in a Jan. 4 Instagram post.

"It's important to always put your family first… and that's the decision I had to make," she shared, in part, along with a childhood photo of herself with her dad and mom, Lynne. "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time."

Since then, she has spent recent months dealing with several legal issues related to her father whom has served as Spears' legal conservator since 2008. On Sept. 4, a judge granted the singer's two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, a restraining order against Jamie, per Newsweek. The boys' father, Kevin Federline, filed the restraining order on their behalf on Aug. 25, the day after an alleged physical altercation involving 14-year-old Sean Preston and his grandfather. (Bustle previously reached out to Spears about the allegations but did not receive a response. Jamie has not publicly commented on these claims.)

In the wake of the allegations, Jamie stepped down as Spears' conservator on Sept. 9, per court documents obtained by People. At the same time, a Los Angeles judge approved Spears' longtime "care-manager" Jodi Montgomery to temporarily take over conservatorship, granting her the "same powers" previously granted to Jamie.

However, E! News reported on Sept. 17 that the Ventura County District Attorney's Office found "insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed by Mr. Spears" and that no criminal child abuse charges would be filed against him. The following week, People reported via a source that though Jamie and his daughter are "still not speaking," he "never stepped down fully" from the responsibilities of overseeing Spears' personal affairs and will continue to be her conservator. "Britney and Jamie always had a complicated relationship," explained People's insider. "Her dad can be very stern, firm and stubborn. Britney many times rebelled against him."

The saga followed an April 3 TMZ report that Spears was seeking treatment in a mental health facility. Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news via their own Spears family sources that the singer was reportedly "currently in a facility taking time to care for herself." The rumored cause of her distress, per both outlets, was Jamie's 2018 health scare. (At the time, Bustle reached out to Spears' reps for comment on the reports but did not receive a response.)

Amid the reports, Spears stressed the importance of self-care in an April 3 Instagram post. "We all need to take time for a little "me time." :)" the singer captioned the image of a quote that read: "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit."

One person Spears seems to be relying on through her difficult times is Asghari, with the couple making a rare red carpet appearance together in Los Angeles for the Sept. 20 Daytime Beauty Awards. Asghari was honored with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award at the event, and he reflected on their love in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier in the month.

"What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal,” he shared with ET. "It's not glamorous or anything. She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other."

As Spears takes time to stop and reflect during this time, it seems she has a supportive partner to help her find some peace and clarity.