This Riverdale couple is #RelationshipGoals. In an Instagram shared on Monday, Camila Mendes praised Charles Melton. For those unaware, the two not only play love interests in The CW drama, but are a real-life couple who adore each other immensely. Further proof of their love for one another lies in Mendes' recent post that she shared in honor of Melton and his new film, The Sun Is Also a Star, that officially hits theaters on May 17.

Next to a trailer for the movie that also stars Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi and is based on the book of the same name by Nicola Yoon, Mendes opened up about "the day @melton told me about this project" when they "were still just friends." She watched him, as his friend, fight for the role and today she couldn't be prouder of Melton's hard work. As she adorably gushed,

"aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone i know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason i fell in love with him. watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is. i’m probably sharing too much, but before we started dating he’d often get mad at me for trying to bring logic into love. he taught me that love doesn’t have an explanation, it either exists or it doesn’t."

She continued,

"it was his vulnerability not only as an actor, but also as a man, that taught me that valuable message, one that is so relevant to this film. i’m so proud of you charles, and so grateful to have witnessed this beautiful journey of yours. can’t wait for the world to see what you’re capable of [heart emoji] happy premiere day!! #thesunisalsoastar"

Melton's response? He commented on her Instagram with a simple "i love you."

Camila Mendes/Instagram (screenshot)

Mendes and Melton first made headlines as a couple in September 2018 after E! News reported the two had been seen getting cozy at the movies in Vancouver. They pretty much confirmed their relationship in early October 2018 courtesy of Mendes, who posted a cute Instagram of the two and captioned it, "mine."

Ever since then, they haven't stopped gushing about each other. That said, Mendes has also made it clear that when it comes to her relationship with Melton, she will discuss it on her own terms. As she said in a March 1 interview with L.A. Confidential,

"In my day-to-day life, I am an open book. But I’ve also developed this sixth sense. I understand how my spoken words can translate into written words and how things can appear out of context. It’s like, yeah, even though I feel comfortable talking about some things, do I really want to see it written over and over again? Sometimes, it’s not really worth it."

On May 13, Mendes briefly commented on Melton and confirmed that he even writes her love letters. "He does! He's a hopeless romantic for sure!" she told Entertainment Tonight at the Sun Is Also a Star premiere in Los Angeles. Melton previously revealed to People that he writes letters to Mendes. And Mendes is right in saying that Melton is a "hopeless romantic," as he also told People,

"I believe in love at first sight. It's this hopeful curiosity of seeing someone and just being in awe and not being able to explain it, but there’s something that draws you to that person. There’s something you don’t know and it’s just a matter of you being vulnerable enough to explore that."

It's probably safe to say that's how he felt with Mendes. Whatever the case, their love passionated and the two can't help but support one another when it matters most.