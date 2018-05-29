If you ever found yourself surprised by the fact that Childish Gambino and Donald Glover are one and the same, you're not alone. Cardi B didn't realize that Gambino was Glover's alter-ego either, writing in a now-deleted tweet on Thursday that the two looked suspiciously alike, Billboard reported. (Bustle reached out to Cardi B's management for comment on the situation, but did not receive an immediate response.)

According to Billboard and screenshots circulating on Twitter, the "Be Careful" rapper reportedly wrote,

"It’s amazing how Donald Glover and Childish Gambino look soo much alike. I think they secretly the same person!!! Soo dope!!"

Hours later, she followed up that tweet with, "Wait, I’m confuse now." (The latter message still appears on Cardi's Twitter.)

While it's not clear whether Cardi was kidding or totally serious, she's not the only one who has made that mistake. Plenty of other people also didn't realize that Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, had a musical side, and users took to social media to share their experiences. As fan @Noahhead recently wrote on Twitter,

"The movie hasn't started yet but there's no way any part of Solo is going to be better than the guy LOSING HIS MIND outside the theater realizing Childish Gambino and Donald Glover are the same person."

Meanwhile, @okmikaela also wrote, "everyone remembers where they were when michael jackson died, and everyone remembers where they were when they first found out that donald glover and childish gambino are the same person."

Some of Cardi's followers also responded to her tweet to let the musician know that they were just as surprised as she was that Gambino and Glover weren't two different people. As @ezramoon1517 tweeted,

"I didn't know either. I was like 'Childish Gambino looks hella familiar.' I googled it, turns out he's Donald Glover lol. We all human sis, don't fret. I also thought Chris and Liam Hemsworth were the same guy at first, turns out they were two different people".

Similarly, @HeyItsAlyssa24 wrote, "Don’t worry Cardi I thought the same exact thing. I never knew he was an actor cause I don’t watch tv so I only ever knew him by Childish Gambino and even then I didn’t really listen to his songs," and @emilyalanko said, "Can't blame her for not knowing immediately, you'd be surprised how many people know of only one and not the other. I knew of Donald Glover for years before I ever knew who Childish Gambino was".

In Cardi's defense, Glover does switch back and forth between his film, TV, and musical projects fairly often, making it tricky to keep up with the multitalented artist.

Not only is he playing Calrissian in the latest installation of the Star Wars franchise and star in the hit FX comedy, Atlanta — which he created — but he also released the music video for his new single "This Is America" earlier this month. The video, which called attention to the state of gun violence in America, was met with immediate acclaim and the song took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Warning: This video contains images of gun violence that some may find triggering.

ChildishGambinoVEVO on YouTube

However, Glover's next album as Gambino will reportedly be his last. After the Grammys in January, Glover maintained his previously announced intentions to retire his musical persona.

“I stand by that," Glover said, according to Billboard. "I’m really appreciative of this. I’m making another project right now, but I like endings, I think they’re important to progress.”

He added, “I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them, we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest. I think ending are good because they force things to get better.”

If they don't already know, no doubt people will have a new appreciation for Glover and his work when they come to the same realization as Cardi B.