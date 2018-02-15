If you haven't heard the news, Amy Schumer is now married to Chris Fischer, who she reportedly started dating in November 2017. The comedian confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday in a series of photos, which she captioned, "Yup". Speaking of, you really need to see these photos from Schumer's wedding to Fischer that not only feature Jennifer Lawrence (yes, J. Law was in attendance), but showcase the I Feel Pretty (director: Abby Kohn) star's happiness on her magical day.

Us Weekly was the first to report the news Thursday revealing Schumer and Fischer wed on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Malibu, California. The publication also reported that there were some very famous wedding guests in attendance, including Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade, Judd Apatow, and Jake Gyllenhaal (who Fischer is also friends with). Us reported that there was a "strict no-photos policy" and the couple read their own vows.

"It was a very chill wedding," a source told Us. "It was thrown together last minute. Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, 'Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries. People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time."

According to The Blast, Schumer and Fischer rented a private home in Mailbu and said "I do" in front of about 80 people. There was reportedly "a huge seafood bar" at the reception, where guests enjoyed oysters. The Blast also reports that comedian John Early officiated the wedding as his famous character "Vicky", which Schumer eventually confirmed in an image (below) of Early as "Vicky" that she posted on her Instagram Story.

Schumer also took to Instagram Thursday to clarify that she "is not pregnant" and that they do not need gifts, but are asking for people to please make a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety. "And no gifts but thank you for asking," she also wrote. "Instead please consider [a] donation to everytown for gun safety. Thought of [Mayci] and Jillian a lot yesterday and sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence." This message seems to be in response to the tragic Parkland, Florida shooting that happened Wednesday and resulted in the deaths of 17 individuals.

Now let's take a moment to take in all these beautiful photos.

They're So In Love

Be sure to scroll through to see Schumer's dogs, her sister, Kim Caramele, as a bridesmaid, and, of course, J. Law.

Hey, Jake Gyllenhaal

Such sharp dressers.

Love Is In The Air

They look blissful.

Getting Wedding Ready

Georgie Eisdell is a makeup artist, Riawna Capri is a hairstylist, and Leesa Evans is a costume designer and stylist, who all helped Schumer get ready for her big day.

Here's "Vicky"

Yes, Claudia O'Doherty, also attended. For those unaware, she starred with Schumer in Trainwreck (associate producer: Kim Caramele) and Inside Amy Schumer (art direction: Naomi Munro). She also starred in Apatow's now-cancelled Netflix series Love (creator: Lesley Arfin).

A Stunning Photo

Apparently, they had a lot of help taking photos from photographers Marcus Russell Price, Rob Loud and Lindsay Wynn, and amateur photographer Apatow.

Having A Ton Of Fun

Now this is a wedding. Also, yes, that is comedian Bridget Everett (one of Schumer's besties) in the yellow hoodie that reads "Unemployed".

It's clear they had the best day ever filled with love, family, and friends. Schumer and Fischer only made their relationship official on Instagram on Feb. 11 and now they are married. They've been pretty private about their romance, so it's wonderful that Schumer was kind enough to share photos with everyone from their special day.