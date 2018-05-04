It looks like a certain couple who reunited about nine years after they broke up will one day become Mr. and Mrs. Dancing with the Disney Channel Original Movie Star. Please raise your mirrorball trophy-shaped glass, because Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are engaged. On Thursday, May 3, the Dancing with the Stars pro celebrated her 34th trip around the sun and announced that she and the Boy Meets World actor are affianced. Burke posted several photos on Instagram in which she is posing with the middle Lawrence Brother and her fresh engagement ring. “OMG! So far so good for 34!” she wrote in the caption. “#amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride.”

Yes, Burke’s engagement ring is quite an impressive piece of jewelry, but that is not the only thing it has going for it. The ring also happens to hold a ton of sentimental value. After the engagement news broke, Burke’s rep told Entertainment Tonight that the diamond is “the same diamond that Cheryl’s late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother.”

Would you like to take a closer look at the diamond that now calls Burke’s fourth finger on her left hand home? You would? Cool. One closer look coming right up. he day after his fiancée announced they are affianced, Lawrence shared a picture of the whopper of a ring.

Lawrence and Burke’s love story began the way so many great love stories begin: via reality television. The pair met in the year 2006 when Matthew’s brother Joey Lawrence was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 3. Burke and Lawrence started dating in 2007, and according to People, the pair called it quits in February 2008.

But in 2017, the scripted TV star and the reality TV star decided to give their relationship another shot. Nearly a decade after they went their separate ways, Burke and Lawrence got back together. In July of last year, an unnamed source told E! News that the pair “tried to keep their relationship on the down low for several months and were taking it very slow but now they are extremely serious.”

In September 2017, Burke told People that “the end of [their] relationship” would be her “regret in life.” Though their first round of dating didn't pan out, Burke told the publication that their relationship's footing is much more secure nowadays. She explained,

“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world. Now we are both adults and feel balanced.”

She added,

“He’s such a great guy. He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business. It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”

Lawrence and Burke apparently enjoy a night of watching whatever the Netflix library has to offer and utilizing a food delivery service as much as the next person. Dancing with the Disney Channel Original Movie Stars: They’re just like us.

Burke and Lawrence sure seem to be in it to win it this time around. In a blog post she wrote for Us Weekly about DWTS Season 25 in November 2017, the Dance Moms coach said,

“I’ve been very lucky because my boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence, has been so supportive of me. I honestly don’t think I would have made it through this season if he wasn’t there. He has been my backbone and my rock. I told him as soon as I got eliminated, ‘Thank you for everything.’ We have found a great balance where we both support each other.”

It took the better part of a decade, but Burke and Lawrence are back together, happy, ready to Viennese Waltz down the aisle, and as balanced as a dancer executing a flawless turn sequence.