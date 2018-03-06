Chris Harrison’s ‘Bachelor’ Finale Reaction Proves That It Was A Lot, Even For Him

In light of Monday night’s shocking cliffhanger, Chris Harrison's reaction to The Bachelor Season 22 finale proves that the roller coaster of emotions from the episode were too much for just about everyone who tuned in. Harrison, the franchise's host since its early beginnings in 2002, shared that the outcome of yesterday's penultimate episode was a lot for him to process, too. Speaking about Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s shocking decision to break things off with Becca Kufrin to continue his romance with runner-up Lauren Burnham, Harrison told Good Morning America, "That was wild. Sixteen years of this and that was breathtaking. It was a lot even for me. And so, it's a lot to take in."

The entire Bachelor Nation was obviously shocked as they watched Arie send Lauren home and get on bended knee to propose to Becca — only to later have a change of heart and go back to Lauren. Although it's one of the more surprising moments in Bachelor history, Arie's last minute switch up isn't the first of its kind. In Season 13, Bachelor Jason Mesnick became engaged to and broke up with Melissa Ryckoff during the 2009 finale to reunite with his runner up Molly Malaney. He told Harrison that he couldn't stop thinking about Molly and that he was still in love with her during the franchise's After the Final Rose segment. Jason later proposed to Molly off camera, and the two married in 2010.

During his March 6 chat with GMA, Harrison gave more background on Arie's jaw-dropping decision. The 46-year-old host explained that things took a turn about about six to eight weeks in, when Arie and Becca were set to do a couples weekend in L.A. Detailing the moment when Arie began to have second thoughts, Harrison continued,

“That’s when he came to me and said, ‘I can’t fake this for another weekend. I know I really care about Lauren and I want to give this a shot.’ That’s when he made the choice."

The decision to air the heartbreaking ending to Arie and Becca's relationship was met with major backlash from fans and former Bachelor franchise alum, who felt that it was a distasteful move for Arie to blindside Becca with the news with ABC cameras rolling.

Season 17 Bachelor Sean Lowe weighed in on the moment via Twitter, writing, "I don’t like this one bit. Shouldn’t have filmed." He also criticized the fact that the dramatic moment made the Bachelor look bad.

Ben Higgins, from Season 20 of the series, agreed that the moment should have been kept private. He tweeted, "How did this breakup end up on camera? Seems like a private conversation. We don't belong in this conversation....but im still watching #TheBachelor."

Considering she was once part of a similar love triangle storyline in 2009, Molly also shared her thoughts on the filmed breakup moment, tweeting: "Wouldn’t you consider learning from the mistakes of those before you - maybe call and ask what NOT to do...like filming the breakup."

As unforeseen as Monday night's episode may have been for many, fans haven't seen the last of this tangled love saga. The drama will continue live on Tuesday night, March 6 as Arie, Lauren, and Becca are all expected to come face-to-face for the first time since Arie made his decision.

ABC/Paul Hebert

After nearly 16 years in production, The Bachelor seems to never be without a dull moment as it continues to be full of twists, turns and surprises that continue to keep the entire Bach Nation on the edge of their seats. Even the host, Harrison, is capable of being stunned after all these seasons.