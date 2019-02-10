Chrissy Teigen’s 2019 Grammys Tweet Teases John Legend In The Perfect Way

Despite inviting Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez over to watch the show with pizza earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen's 2019 Grammys tweet suggests she and John Legend won't actually be partaking in the festivities after all. "No Grammys for us today. john got [an] EGOT and egot lazy," she joked on Twitter, sharing a photo of Legend sleeping on the couch amid a pile of cozy blankets. "I'm so proud of this," she added afterward, referring to her EGOT/"he got" pun.

Teigen also shared a "not-going-to-the-grammys makeup tutorial" on her Instagram stories, in which she advised to "put concealer all over your face" and "make sure to not care too much" while clad in her signature white towel. "If anyone's watching this, I pity you," she quipped.

More to come...