If you weren't already aware or have somehow avoided the internet, Tuesday is the time to vote in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections. It's an extremely important day and one that some are partaking in for the very first time. For example, Chrissy Teigen's mom, Vilailuck Teigen, voted for the first time on Nov. 6, and she couldn't be more thrilled to participate in her first U.S. election. It's a huge milestone in her life, and one Vilailuck will most likely never forget.

Next to an Instagram shared by her son-in-law, John Legend, Vilailuck can proudly be seen wearing two "I Voted" stickers and sporting the biggest smile ever. The singer captioned the picture, "Newly minted US citizen @pepperthai2 just voted! Have you voted yet? #GetUpAndVote."

Vilailuck shared another photo of herself on Instagram with her two stickers, while standing next to the American flag. "#ivoted," she simply captioned the image. Chrissy also posted a video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday of her mom in the car after voting, and Vilailuck couldn't stop grinning. They were also listening to Legend's new Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, of course. Nothing puts you in the voting spirit quite like Legend's holiday music.

On Oct. 23, Vilailuck officially became a U.S. citizen. Originally from Thailand, it took her over three decades to achieve citizenship. "It’s a long wait took me 37 years," she tweeted on Oct. 24.

During her ceremony, Chrissy filmed a video of her mom reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with the other new group of U.S. citizens. Vilailuck also held her granddaughter, Luna, in her arms during the life-changing moment.

"YES MOM!! Congrats @pepperthai2!!," Chrissy captioned the video on Twitter. Legend retweeted Chrissy's video, and posted about Vilailuck's citizenship test, ".@Pepperthai2 became a US citizen today! 100% on her test!"

Chrissy and John are extremely outspoken celebrities, especially regarding politics and topics like immigration. They both are huge supporters of immigrants coming to America, so to be able to see Vilailuck, her mother and his mother-in-law, become a U.S. citizen and then vote for her first time ever, well, it's an amazing occasion, to say the least.

For those who were born or have lived in the U.S. all of their lives, voting might not seem like that big of deal, but it is, especially to those who came to America to pursue a better life and greater opportunities. Then, for these individuals to become U.S. citizens, like Vilailuck, and to be able to take part in their first election is truly something to be celebrated. They are letting their voices be heard by participating in a system of democracy that so many people still don't have the opportunity to do.

With the freedoms, rights, and choices many Americans have grown up with all their lives, it might be easy to overlook how important voting truly is. But, going to the polls and casting your vote should never be taken for granted. Voting is a huge deal, and something many individuals fought and died for many of us to have the right to do. So, be sure to follow in Vilailuck's footsteps by voting in the midterm elections, because letting your voice be heard is more important now more than ever.