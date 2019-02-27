This just might be the greatest present for a baby ever. Andy Cohen got a baby gift from Christina Aguilera that's so epic, you'll wish you were friends with the superstar so she'd send you surprises in the mail. Let's just say that Xtina sent Cohen's son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, a "Dirrty"-themed gift that will make fans of both Aguilera and the song super jealous.

Are you ready for this? The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday and revealed the singer created baby chaps inspired by the exact same ones she wore in her 2002 "Dirrty" music video. This isn't a joke. Aguilera actually had mini-"Dirrty" chaps designed for Benjamin. He's truly the luckiest baby. Better yet, the chaps have "Lil Cohen" and "2019" printed on them too.

Her present didn't stop there, either. The "Fighter" artist also sent super appropriate diapers with the words "Dirrty" printed across them. Like Cohen excitedly declared in one of his Instagram Story videos,

"I’ve gotten a lot of baby gifts, you guys, but Christina Aguilera! Look at this. She made chaps for the boy, leather custom chaps in the form of her 'Dirrty' video!"

He also posted another video showing off the gifts, while Aguilera's "Dirrty" played over top. He captoined the video, "@xtina legend."

On Feb. 4, 2019, Cohen welcomed Benjamin via surrogate. Having a child was a decision that the Bravo star has thought about for some time. During a Feb. 19 appearance on Today, Cohen explained exactly why he wanted to become a father. He said,

"I think I was getting to a point in my life where I was looking at: Where am I going? And where am I headed? And what do I want for the rest of my life? Writing two books, publishing two books that were diaries of my life really caused me to look at how I was living my life every day. I published three years of my diaries. I was like, 'Wow. I could keep putting the same book out every year or I could do something different. I don't think this is all there is for me.'"

And now here Cohen is as Benjamin's father. He couldn't be happier for for his new role, as he's made repeatedly clear every time he posts a sweet photo of his baby boy.

Ever since Cohen announced he was adding dad to his resume, so many people have been beyond happy for him, including a slew of celebrities. During the Dec. 20 episode of WWHL, the Bravolebrity surprised most everyone by revealing he would soon welcome a child via surrogate.

In an emotional, yet joyful, statement, Cohen proudly announced,

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time — I am going to become a father, thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."

Being able to hold Benjamin in his arms has certainly been "rewarding" for Cohen. He had a vision of becoming a dad, and Cohen made it happen.

He's living the dream of fatherhood, which he also never knew included dressing up his son in special "Dirrty" chaps. Now let's keep those fingers crossed that Cohen shares photos of Benjamin wearing the perfectly crafted outfit wonderfully gifted to him by Aguilera.