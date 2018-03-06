There is currently a 50/50 chance that Becca K. will end The Bachelor as Arie's fianceé. Becca could be the one with a ring on her finger, or could end up as single as she was at the beginning of the season — or, she could end up being the next Bachelorette. The 2018 leading lady has yet to be announced, but The Bachelor has been dropping clues that Becca will be the 2018 Bachelorette all season long.

Things have gone very well for Becca and Arie's relationship for most of his season of The Bachelor. After sharing the first one-on-one date of the season, Arie and Becca's relationship didn't hit any major roadbumps until after Hometowns, when Becca's ex-boyfriend made a surprise visit and attempted to win "his girl" back. Becca and Arie decided to push through the brief intrusion from Becca's past and look to the future – and now the only thing that stands in Becca's way is Arie's relationship with Lauren.

While Arie could choose Becca, it's been hinted all season long that this season of The Bachelor is going to include an especially dramatic finale. Whatever happens during the final moments of this season, the biggest clue that The Bachelor has given that Becca is going to be the next Bachelorette, is that she's the person whose heart is primed to get the most broken during The Bachelor.

The Bachelor franchise loves to take a broken heart and put it back together again. Most Bachelors and Bachelorettes aren't just looking for love — they're looking to heal after a season of their respective show has left them heartbroken by being rejected by someone they cared about. Between her conflicts with her ex-boyfriend and her possible heartbreak at Arie's hands, Becca is a perfect candidate for a season of The Bachelorette — especially because it sounds like Arie could be doing something nearly unforgivable.

The ears of Bachelor Nation members everywhere perked up when Caroline confronted Arie at the Women Tell All special. Although Caroline may not have left a big impact on the season proper, she delivered the one of the defining lines of Arie's season of The Bachelor. "I know what you did and I don’t know how you could do that. And I just really don’t understand, but I really hope you found what you’re looking for." While it's not yet clear what Caroline meant, the truth behind those words will likely be revealed during the Bachelor finale and will possibly end with Becca in tears — especially since she's one of Caroline's closest friends and Caroline would definitely be furious on Becca's behalf.

If Arie did something to Becca that is as horrible as Caroline makes it out to be, then Becca will frankly deserve her own season of The Bachelorette to make up for it. Becca's journey on The Bachelor may have started easily, but in the final two episodes she's been forced to rehash her complicated romantic past with her ex-boyfriend, and could be end up being heartbroken by Arie. The Bachelor has been showing Becca discover that she was ready to find love and move past the biggest relationship in her life to be with Arie, but that could all get taken away from her at the very end.

Surprisingly enough, if Becca were to become the Bachelorette, it wouldn't be the first time that a runner up was told "I love you" by the Bachelor and then lost to someone named Lauren B., only to become the Bachelorette. The very same thing happened to JoJo during Ben's season of The Bachelor. The Bachelorette has built many seasons of television off finding people with broken hearts, and much like Humpty Dumpty, attempted to put them back together again. If The Bachelorette is looking to take the person who has been emotionally exhausted the most by their time on The Bachelor, then Becca is the obvious candidate. So, she may want to pack her bags for a few more months of filming.