If you need proof that there could be a higher power out there, ColourPop may be it. The brand's blend of quality and affordability have made it a sensation. Now, thanks to ColourPop's 25% off Labor Day sale, you might be singing the brand's praises even louder.

According to the brand's Instagram account, ColourPop is giving fans 25% off its entire site, and prices are already marked down. While there are some exclusions to this deal, by simply going online and perusing products, you'll be able to see what is and is not included in the 25% off deal. But spoiler: it's a lot. From eyeshadow palettes to lipsticks to complexion products, there's little that you can't grab to ease the pain of summer ending and fall beginning.

Then again, maybe this sale couldn't have come at a better time. With the warmer weather ending, some beauty lovers may choose to not just switch up their fashion but also their makeup, adding in deeper lip colors, warm-toned eyeshadows, and rusty blushes could be just the thing shoppers need to embrace fall. Since ColourPop's sale includes $5 lipsticks, $12 eyeshadow palettes, and $6 highlighters, Labor Day may just be the perfect time to think about next season's makeup looks and purchase a few new goodies.

There's no secret surrounding ColourPop's popularity. From beauty guru reviews to the product ratings on the ColourPop site, people can't seem to get enough of this affordable brand. There are a few obvious reasons why that is, including price and quality, but there's also the face that ColourPop is expanding at a rapid rate that gives fans new products on what seems to be a weekly basis. While sometimes it may seem hard to keep up with all of its new goodies, seeing the brand expand is exciting for its longtime fans.

While ColourPop was known for its impressive collection of lipsticks and unique highlighter and eyeshadow formula (Super Shocks, anyone?) for quite some time, the brand's expansion over the past few years has included a plethora of new types of products into the ColourPop beauty arsenal. Yes, the world has taken note.

In just the past two years, ColourPop has expanded its offerings to include pressed powder eyeshadows and eyeshadow palettes, a range for the complexion including two different foundation formulas, loose and pressed face powders, and concealers, and brushes.

Every time ColourPop drops a major new product, influencers take to their social media, but it's not just that the beauty world and its notable faces are fans of the brand. ColourPop has also made a name for itself with its collaborations with other companies.

While ColourPop has had a history of working with influencers like MakeupShayla and KathleenLights, companies are also jumping on the brand bandwagon. One of ColourPop's most popular collaborations is its work with Disney. Back in September 2018, ColourPop teamed up with the iconic studio to launch the Disney Designer Collection which featured everything from lipsticks to an eyeshadow palette inspired by Disney's princesses. Then, in March of this year, the brand and studio teamed up for a second to create the ColourPop x Disney Villains collection as a foil to the original princess products.

Whether you're a long-time ColourPop shopper or have a missed a few of the brand's more recent launches, the Labor Day sale is the perfect time to catch a deal and catch up on everything this rapidly expanding brand has to offer.