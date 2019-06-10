Pop star and Camp Rock legend Demi Lovato attended her sister’s graduation over the weekend, and her Instagram Stories content is feelin' like a ten, best it's ever been. (Just kidding, her IG content is always at a ten and it is always the best it's ever been.) Madison De La Garza graduated from high school on Saturday, June 8, and Lovato was not only in attendance, but she let everyone on IG know how she felt about this major milestone. As De La Garza walked across the stage to get her diploma, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer recorded the moment and yelled, “Yeah baby girl! Oh my god, she's glowing! The light is perfect!” Wow, that really is some top notch sibling heckling by Demetria. And by "heckling" I do mean "supportive cheering that will warm the cockles of your icy heart."

Like her second-oldest sister, De La Garza started working in showbiz at an early age. She has appeared on TV shows like Desperate Housewives, Bad Teacher, and Sonny with a Chance. De La Garza also is a screenwriter and is all set to attend Chapman University this fall. Cannot wait to hear what "heckles" Lovato has in store for her college graduation day.

The two have always been close, but as De La Garza explained in an interview with Seventeen back in 2015, maintaining that closeness is a bit easier said than done when your sibling happens to be an incredibly famous pop singer. "I think when people say they wish Demi Lovato was their sister, they don't realize how hard it is to be related to someone who's constantly away on tour," she told the magazine. "But she's good at making time for me. We text constantly, and whenever she sees a funny tweet, she'll screenshot it and send it to our family group message (which includes our mom and our sister, Dallas, 27)."

She added, "When Demi is home, our relationship is just like any sisters'. We get fro-yo and watch the ID channel — we're obsessed — and we talk about anything and everything. I know I can trust her with it all." In that same Seventeen article, Lovato said she asks her younger sister to call her up "as much as possible." "I want her to come to me with things," Lovato said. "I just let her know that I'm always there for her, whether I'm on the other side of the world or I'm next door."

No matter the distance, they are there for each other through the ups and the downs. On Lovato’s 26th birthday, De La Garza shared a throwback photo and posted an emotional note about her sister. The message began with a reference to Lovato’s apparent overdose that happened just one month earlier, and then went on to list a few of the many reasons why she is so grateful she could celebrate Lovato’s birthday with her. "I've been thinking about how i wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when i'm trying to sleep, because those are the things i'm thankful for today," De La Garza wrote. "They seem so small, but those little things make up my sister — not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she's been described as in the media — she's a daughter, a friend, and my big sister... and i am so, so thankful that i can tell her happy birthday."

Clearly, these sisters will always have each other's backs.