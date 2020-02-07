After wowing fans with her rendition of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, Demi Lovato is returning to TV with the upcoming Quibi series Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato (working title). The news was announced on Thursday, Feb. 6 by the upcoming mobile only streaming service. Per a press release obtained by Bustle, the 10-episode series will feature the "Anyone" singer's candid conversations with experts and fellow celebrities about topics like "activism, body positivity, sex, relationships, social media, and wellness."

Lovato is known for being open about her own struggles with addiction and mental health issues with her fans via social media. Now, she's planning to apply that same level of honesty to her new chat show. "I've always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," said the singer in a statement. "We're excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning."

In recent months, Lovato has returned to the spotlight. Before she performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, the singer made a major comeback by taking the stage at the Grammys for her first performance since her overdose in 2018. The emotional moment brought the singer to tears, and had the audience on their feet. She also recently returned to acting in a multi-episode arc on Will & Grace, but the role of talk show host is something entirely new for the former Disney star.

It's unclear whether Pillow Talk will be part of Quibi's debut slate of originals, or if it will premiere later. Either way, the talk show isn't the only project that Lovato has coming up. She's also set to appear in the Netflix original movie Eurovision, and the singer is expected to release her seventh studio album later this year.

Now that she's heading to Quibi as well, her fans will no doubt want to know more about the new streaming service. Quibi, which is short for "quick bites," is set to launch on Apr. 6 with a slate of original series that consist of short episodes that will have an average run time of about 10 minutes. The streamer's goal is to set itself apart by targeting viewers between the ages of 25-35 with content that they can watch and interact with via their phones, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Hollywood seems to be on board in a big way. In addition to Lovato, Quibi has attracted stars like Chrissy Teigen, Sophie Turner, Liam Hemsworth, and Anna Kendrick to headline their ever-growing roster of originals. The streaming service will be available for $4.99 with ads or $7.99 without per month, which seems like a small price to pay to hear Lovato's take on some of the trickiest issues that millennials and Gen Y are facing today.