In a revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that there's might be a chance that Disney released too many Star Wars films, too soon. He also dished on a few other topics — including the fact that Disneyland will, indeed, begin to serve alcohol, and how he stands by the board ousting James Gunn from Guardians of The Galaxy 3 — but the Star Wars comment is perhaps the most striking.

Iger was prompted to comment on Star Wars when THR mentioned that some fans and critics have suggested that Disney stop trying to crank out a new Star Wars movie every year. The CEO took a moment, and then responded:

"I made the timing decision, and as I look back, I think the mistake that I made — I take the blame — was a little too much, too fast. You can expect some slowdown, but that doesn't mean we're not gonna make films."

He rattled off just a few of the projects that were and are currently in development, including the one from the Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. But, he also admitted that the studio has plans to slow down somewhat in their Star Wars content after Star Wars: Episode IX. "We are just at the point where we're gonna start making decisions about what comes next after J.J.'s," he said. "But I think we're gonna be a little bit more careful about volume and timing. And the buck stops here on that."

So, that means the Star Wars extended universe might not be as big as fans expected — and that means that fans hoping for a Solo sequel might need to rethink their plans.

Star Wars

Though Iger didn't say for sure that he'd paused any upcoming projects, it's enough to make fans pause. It was rumored that a Solo sequel could happen, or at the very least, a spinoff centered on a young Lando Calrissian. But no official plans were announced, and these comments certainly call those potential films into question. What's more, a rumored Obi-Wan film was supposed to be on the horizon, and now it looks like that might not happen any time soon.

It's a little disappointing to fans who don't have a problem with the frequency of Disney's Star Wars films. However, it also does makes sense. Between 2015 and 2018, Disney released Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, introduced TV series Star Wars Resistance, and more. That's a lot. The cup runneth over; even super-fans have to admit it.

Still, Iger insisted that the days of new Star Wars content is far from over. "You can expect some slowdown," he insisted, "But that doesn't mean we're not gonna make films." For example:

"J.J. [Abrams] is busy making [Episode] IX. We have creative entities, including Benioff and Weiss, who are developing sagas of their own, which we haven't been specific about."

Admitting to putting out "too much" Star Wars content in a short amount of time might rattle fans who were looking forward to it. So it's good to hear that the studio isn't abandoning their projects all together. Still, it would be nice to get a Lando movie going sooner rather than later.