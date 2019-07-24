Saying "I love you" is a pretty big deal. Whether your partner is saying it for the first time or the hundredth time, you want to believe they actually mean it. Chances are, they do. But there are some cases where people will lie and say "I love you" even if they don't quite mean it. If you're unsure of whether or not your partner means it, experts say there are some things you can pay attention to.

If you're someone who takes those three little words seriously, lying about being in love may not make a ton of sense to you. But as Celia Schweyer, dating and relationship expert for DatingScout, tells Bustle, people do have their reasons.

For instance, some people think it's love, but realize later on that it's not. In this case, Schweyer says they'd be "unconsciously lying." Others say it in hopes to convince themselves that they really are in love. In more toxic situations, some will say it just to get something from you.

It's not always easy to tell whether someone's being genuine with you or not. So here are some subtle signs your partner is lying when they say "I love you," according to experts.

1. They Can't Look You In The Eye When They Say It Josep Suria/Shutterstock You can tell a lot about the sincerity of a person by looking into their eyes. "Most people have a hard time keeping solid eye contact when they are lying or trying to manipulate a situation," Shelley Meche'tte, relationship expert and certified life purpose coach who specializes in helping women, tells Bustle. Eye contact is all about making a connection. It's even more intense and intimate, when you do it while saying "I love you." So if your partner is just saying the words but can't connect with you in a more intimate way, like looking in your eyes, they may be lying.

2. Their Body Language Is Saying Otherwise "When someone loves you and loves being around you...their body language can't help but speak," Meche'tte says. For instance, they'll always smile at you, lovingly touch you, hold your hand, and find ways to be close to you. According to Meche'tte, these are all simple yet significant signs that your partner means what they say. But if they claim to love you, but they're never affectionate or they subtly try to push you away when you try to be, they may be lying about their feelings. Keep in mind, there are some people who aren't comfortable with touching and affection. If that's the case, you should have a discussion about it early on. But, if they used to be affectionate and now they're not, that can signal a problem.

3. It's Always Followed By An Ask Shutterstock You can tell that someone may be lying about their love for you if they only say it when they want something. Their "I love you" is always followed by some kind of request. If this happens a lot, you may be dealing with an emotional manipulator. "When an emotional manipulator says 'I love you,' what they really mean is I love how you focus on me above all others, I love how easy it is to keep you focused on my needs and desires, and I love what you do for me," Christine Scott-Hudson, family and marriage therapist and owner of Create Your Life Studio, tells Bustle. If they sense that you're waking up from their toxic "spell," they may use the words "I love you" as emotional currency to keep you around. If you give in to their request, they know they still have you hooked. Leaving this type of situation can be difficult. It's easy to get sucked back in. So if you feel like you're being emotionally abused and you're looking to get out, help is out there for you.

4. They Say It Very Early On In The Relationship "'I love you' can be said early on as a strategy of bringing a level of seriousness or commitment to the relationship, without necessarily having an in-depth conversation about where the relationship is at," Dr. Catalina Lawsin, PhD, a therapist with a speciality in relationships, tells Bustle. Someone may say this to you as a way to show you that they're serious about taking things to the next level without really meaning it. Everyone falls in love differently and at different times. But if they haven't taken the time to get to know the real you, it may not be love just yet. In this case, Lawsin says they just might be the type of person who throws the phrase around. There's nothing malicious or manipulative going on. They may not value those three words as much as you do. So don't feel pressured to say it back if you don't feel it just yet.

5. They Only Say It When You're Mad Shutterstock "Look at the timing of the 'I love yous' and if there's a shady pattern to it, then look into this further," Lawsin says. For instance, saying it before asking for something is a sign that you may be dealing with a manipulator. But saying it before, during, or after a fight, can also be a red flag. According to Lawsin, those three words immediately elicit a reaction. "During times of tension, this can be used as a way to diffuse the situation or a distraction," she says. Someone may use this to immediately end a potential fight before it begins. Others may use this as a way to get in your good graces without having to really apologize.

6. You Always Say It First If they only say it as a response to you saying it, that's a red flag to pay attention to. "Sometimes people say those words because they are unsure of what they feel, especially when the relationship has been around for some time already," Schweyer says. They may be feeling pressured to say something so you won't leave them. They may even say it as a way to fake it until they make it. By saying it, they hope to convince themselves they they really do love you. You should never pressure someone into saying those words. After all, you wouldn't like it if they did that to you. If you've been together for a while and they still aren't saying it first, you may want to have an honest discussion with them about how they really feel. They may just need some time to figure things out.