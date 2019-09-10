Despite what the Twitter banner photo may tell you, it looks like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' resident pop star is staying put. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Erika Jayne tackled the RHOBH exit rumors with a very Erika Jayne response. When speaking with the outlet at Kyle Richards’ New York Fashion Week show Sunday, she shook her head as she put that tittle-tattle to bed. “You change your banner art and people have a meltdown,” she smiled. “I don’t know where that comes from.”

Simple. Succinct. Effective. Classic Erika Jayne.

But uh, given everything that's happened in the Bravoverse this year, can anyone really blame folks for jumping to that conclusion? As far as Real Housewives cast departures go, 2019 has not been kind to Bravo fans. Earlier this year, we saw Lisa Vanderpump leave RHOBH. Vicki Gunvalson was demoted to “friend of” on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Bethenny Frankel quit The Real Housewives of New York City for the second time without warning. All bets are off, and any chatter about a Real Housewife possibly exiting the series should be examined— even when it is mostly rooted in a Twitter banner image switcheroo.

Terror rippled through the Bravoverse earlier this month when fans noticed Erika switched her Twitter header picture from a RHOBH press photo to some solo pics. (There were also rumblings that she’d cut any references to RHOBH from her social media bios altogether, but as Reality Blurb pointed out, it does not look like she ever mentioned the show in her bios.) (Oh, and according to sites such as Showbiz Cheat Sheet and Reality Tea, Bravo apparently omitted Erika's name from the post announcing Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke joined the show. The post has since been taken down.) Some wondered if The Great Twitter Photo Change-up Of 2019 was her way of hinting at where she currently stands with the series, if the chances of seeing her on Season 10 were zero, zero, zero, done.

Thankfully, it sounds like Erika Jayne is not going anywhere.

When fans began to seriously wonder if Erika and the reality series were no more, some unnamed insiders were quick to reach out to some outlets and set the record straight. One told Us Weekly that the “How Many F*cks?” singer did not leave her full-time Housewife role, contrary to what her recent social media bio edits led many to believe. A source assured Hollywood Life that “Erika Jayne is laughing at rumors” regarding a possible firing/demotion. “Erika has no idea where these rumors even came from, but they’re so silly,” the source continued. “She is 100 percent back full-time. She was not demoted at all.” And People's insider said she'd already filmed stuff for Season 10 with fellow returning cast members Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, and Kyle Richards.

See? Nothing to worry about. Erika has been shooting scenes with the RHOBH cast. She went to New York City with Dorit, Rinna, Teddi, Denise, Kyle, Garcelle, and Sutton for New York Fashion Week. She walked in Kyle's aforementioned fashion show. The Pretty Mess has not left the building. The meltdown was all for naught.