Raise a glass of shade of the evening, because the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere date has been revealed. On Sunday, Jan. 13, HBO announced GoT will be back on April 14 at 9 p.m. EST. So uh, if you happen to have some other plans for that night, you may want to cancel them right now. Because it looks like you've got to catch a one-way flight to Westeros that evening, and it would be a shame if you were to miss it. Especially considering how long it has been since the last flight went out.

Like winter, we knew this premiere date announcement was coming. On Friday, the HBO Twitter account shared a screen grab of a text conversation in which the “boss” promised the Twitter account they will find out the exact date of the GoT premiere “on Sunday before True Detective.” And sure enough, the premiere date was unveiled on Sunday evening right before the third season of True Detective began.

So, on April 14, which is only but a few months away, it will finally be time to put down your oars. Because not unlike Gendry, you will finally be at your long-awaited destination. All that rowing will have paid off.

Granted, we did already know that GoT Season 8 will be back in April 2019, and no, we did not have to reach out to Melisandre for that scoop. Almost exactly one year ago, HBO confirmed that the final season is set to premiere at some point during the following year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO programming president Casey Bloys announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that Thrones will be back on our TV sets at some point during the first half of 2019.

And in November, the network narrowed things down even more when it revealed that the fantasy series will be back in April of 2019. (Ah yes, as a matter of fact it is just as Maisie Williams told Metro all the way back in January of 2018. Unlike her brother, Arya Stark sure does not know nothing.) Oh, and it will premiere on one of the Sundays in April, because duh.

That November announcement did not share which day in April would host the GoT Season 8 premiere, and so we circled each and every Sunday of that month on our calendars. But now we know exactly which Sunday will be GoT premiere Sunday. So rejoice, Thrones fiends. The official premiere date announcement we’ve been waiting for since Aug. 27, 2017 is out in the ether.

Let us say it one more time for good measure: On April 14, the eighth season of Game of Thrones will commence, and it will not be a moment too soon. Approximately 1,000 years have passed since Season 7 (OK, it’s only been, like, a year and a half, but for a GoT fan, the wait sure feels like 1,000 years), and we are hungry like a direwolf for new episodes.