Halsey's Tattoo Collection Is Filled With Eclectic Masterpieces

Celebrities are a rich source of tattoo inspo. If you’re into micro ink, you can look to Hailey Bieber or Bella Hadid, both of whom have all sorts of dainty tats. For more family-oriented tattoos, Chrissy Teigen has a number of pieces dedicated to both her husband John Legend and their children. But if you happen to be on the market for some more funky ink, Halsey’s tattoo collection is rife with really cool ideas.

When you think about it, the fact that Halsey has a vast and colorful array of tats isn’t all that surprising. The beauty entrepreneur is known for their experimental and rainbow-hued makeup looks, first of all. Both of their cosmetics lines, about-face Beauty and the more recently-launched af94, are chock-full of vibrant, highly-pigmented makeup essentials in practically every color you could ever wish for (neons included). Like, Halsey even makes glittery brow gels in fun shades like magenta and teal. On top of that, the singer has rocked a wide range of hair colors and cuts, from their bleached blonde mullet to their curly pixie. All that’s to say: Of course they have all sorts of eclectic tattoos.

Without further ado, here’s a look at 19 of Halsey’s most standout tattoos, below.

1 Knee Bandage Instagram/@iamhalsey Halsey’s knee is adorned with a pair of criss-crossed bandages with hearts on the edges. One reads “poor thing.”

2 Air Jordans Instagram/@iamhalsey Here’s a tat that sneakerheads will love: On Halsey’s right arm, check out the pair of gams wearing Nike Air Jordan 1s, complete with red accents.

3 Queen Of Diamonds Instagram/@iamhalsey Don’t miss the super discreet queen of diamonds tattoo done in red ink near Halsey’s ear.

4 Linework Roses Instagram/@iamhalsey Halsey proves that classic can still be interesting with these fine linework roses that sit on their shoulder.

5 “929” Instagram/@iamhalsey This “929” stamped on Halsey’s knuckles seems to be a nod to their birthday, September 29.

6 Holstered Knife Instagram/@iamhalsey Halsey also has a knife and a holster on their ankle. As far as knife designs go, this isn’t the only one: They also have a tiny dagger on their thigh adorned by a banner with the number “13” on it.

7 Mars & Matchstick Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Halsey’s vibrant Mars tattoo is one they got with a friend they met on tour. Here, you can also see their matchstick tat.

8 Butterfly Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images They were ahead of the game with this very ’90s-style butterfly tattoo that sits on their forearm.

9 “17” Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images Halsey’s also no stranger to the finger tattoo game: They have the number “17” tattooed across two fingers.

10 “Nightmare” Instagram/@iamhalsey You’d be safe to assume that this upper back tattoo that reads “nightmare” is a nod to Halsey’s 2019 hit song of the same name.

11 Libra Scale Instagram/@iamhalsey On their right arm, Halsey has a tat of the words “sins” and “forgiveness” surrounding the Libra scales of justice, indicative of their zodiac sign.

12 Star Wars Mythosaur Getty Images/MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor They’re a Star Wars fan, as you can tell by their tat of a mythosaur, a creature from The Mandalorian.

13 “Everything” Portrait Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil / Staff It’s rumored that Halsey got their “Everything” tattoo, featuring an abstract portrait, in honor if their ex, Lido.

14 Marilyn Manson Portrait Getty Images/ JC Olivera / Stringer On Halsey’s ribs is an abstract portrait of Marilyn Manson, a musician they’re a fan of.

15 Upside-Down Horseshoe Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Supposedly, one should never tattoo a horseshoe upside down because it’s bad luck. As Halsey told iHeart in 2015, she got the taboo ink to say that she doesn’t need luck because all good things come from hard work and manifestation.

16 “Loser” Lyric Instagram/@iamhalsey Tattoo artist Jon Boy scrawled this ink along Halsey’s neck that reads, “I’m a loser baby” — which could be a reference to Beck’s 1994 song “Loser.”