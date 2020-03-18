Harry Styles fronts the latest cover of British publication Beauty Papers wearing a pair of fishnet tights and loafers. Posted to Instagram Tuesday Mar. 18, the black-and-white photo garnered so many visits to the publication’s website that it crashed. Yes, that’s right: Styles broke the internet.

Beauty Papers subsequently apologized via their Instagram stories, writing a note to their readers, “Beautiful people, our website as you know, is down due to an overwhelming response. Please hold tight…Thank you.” The website was eventually back up and running, allowing fans to nab their own copy of Harry Styles' Beauty Papers cover and they did with an influx of orders.

Styles is featured in Issue #8, which is themed around “Revolution, an issue that viscerally responds to the shrinking freedoms from our world with an explosion of individuality, creativity, diversity, and unity,” the publication explains.

The former One Direction bandmate is one of today's most beloved style icons, walking the red carpet or hitting the stage in everything from sheer black blouses to pearl necklaces to heeled loafers. Though Styles thinks being a sex symbol is somewhat awkward, many of his fans would agree: he's pretty great at it.