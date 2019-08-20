Here's Your Horoscope For The Second Week Of August 2019

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships — so let's talk about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: Your daily horoscope for August 5, 2019.

It's Monday, but I'm happy to report that the start-of-the-workweek blues are nowhere in sight. Today's energy is super cute, fun, and social, so I recommend waiting not a moment longer before sending out that group text to the squad and setting up a post-work play date. I know Monday's reputation isn't the best, but you've gotta get out there and take advantage of the sweet n' social vibes. It's Leo season! Mercury retrograde is over!

But more importantly for today's astrology, the moon is in charming, diplomatic Libra all day and will find itself creating all kinds of magical little moments for us. Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares, "The Moon is in relationship oriented Libra, allowing us to find harmony and balance within ourselves — and others."

The moon will be working its magic with both benefic planets today — Venus and Jupiter — in a series of always-sweet sextiles. The moon sextile Venus (planet of ~LuVvVvV~) and Jupiter (our astrological lucky charm) is basically turning us into the most charming, flirty, social versions of ourselves — and it's a great time to hit the town for a cute date, invite a group of friends over for dinner, or share some fun, hearty laughs with the people you love over drinks. We're feeling open, joyous, and effervescent. It's a great day for romance, too!

The Libra moon is also sextile to the glittering Leo sun, which is serving us a very self-confident brand of balance today. This aspect creates a beautifully peaceful dynamic between the daytime confidence of the sun and the emotional depth of the night's moon. And with the moon in justice-seeking, harmony-loving Libra to boot, we're getting an even heavier dose of synergistic energy. Today is a great day to work on smoothing out any lingering drama in relationships or with your money sitch. People will be more receptive to your words, especially when you speak them with diplomacy and kindness. Extend that olive branch, if needed! And don't forget to have fun and allow yourself to connect with others.

Read on to find out what this very cute Monday has in store for your zodiac sign, and be sure to check out Bustle's August 2019 horoscopes for a full overview of the month ahead.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Smooth sailin' today, Aries, so put your shades on and go! "Contracts may be resolved and signed without a hitch, making life easier at work," shares Stardust. Mondays suck, but at least it's a super chill day at the office (or, you know, wherever your place of work happens to be). You'll feel less drained than usual post-shift, so use that extra energy on some social time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's been a long weekend/month/year, Taurus, so don't trip if you're feeling lazy today. "You’re skipping the gym today — if only to spend time on other projects," explains Stardust. No need to push yourself into a conceptualized version of self-care today. True self-care involves doing what heals you at any given moment, so let that guide you and ditch the expectations.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With the moon in a fellow air sign (and in a flirty-ass sextile with Venus), you're feelin' all Romeo and Juliet today. "Love is in the air today, as you are in the mood to flirt with your crush," says Stardust. And flirt you should! Vibes are high, you're on top of your game, and you shouldn't hold back when it comes to being cute today. Put on the lipstick and the flirty outfit, and hit it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You officially have full astrological permission to ignore your DMs and chill today, Cancer. "Home is where your heart is today," advises Stardust. "Spend time surfing Netflix to unwind." If the moon's social aspects today are making you long for company, invite a few friends over for movies and snacks so you can catch up while also cozying up and preserving your precious energy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The moon is in Libra, and that means justice is in the air! "Rumors may be resolved today, as you are taking a stand to expose the truth," explains Stardust. Your moral compass is set and clear today, Leo, and you're strong in your convictions. Speak your truth, and know that the energy today is only going to help you resolve any issues with grace and diplomacy. People are ready to listen.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The moon's lil' fling with Venus today is making for a good pay day, Virgo. "Your wallet may get a boost today, allowing you to spend freely," shares Stardust. Be open to the power of synchronicity, and remember that money is just another form of energy! Work with it, use it to your advantage, and share it, too. You'll be feeling both liberated and balanced financially, in a most lovely harmony.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The moon is transiting through your sign, meaning she's blessing you with the bittersweet power of ~feelings~. "You may be extra emotional today — which is OK," advises Stardust. "Feel your feels!" Connecting with others today will sweeten up any heartaches real quick — wear your heart on your sleeve, and you're bound to be repaid with a glimpse into the power of compassion in those around you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Everyone's feeling social this afternoon, but today is about taking care of you — so if that means drawing the blackout curtains and shutting off your phone, do you! "Don’t hit happy hour too hard today — you may prefer going home for a nap instead," advises Stardust. If you do feel the urge to connect and be out n' about, keep things low key and listen to your bod and heart. They'll tell ya what you need.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're definitely hitting happy hour after work today, Sag, and don't be afraid to get real about stuff. Your crew is waiting with open ears and open hearts. "Your friends are the source of love and kindness today — vent to them about work problems," advises Stardust. You know you're often the confetti that jazzes up your work crew and gets them pumped — now let them offer you the same kind of soul-boosting favor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Everything is coming up roses today, Cap! Isn't it lovely when things seem to fall into place with perfect alignment? "You may be in line for a promotion," shares Stardust. "Keep your ears open!" There's no sweeter song to a Capricorn's ears. Keep up your hard work, and allow the impending blessings to be the motivator you need to stay posi and on top of your game today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Now is the time to start putting those big ideas of yours into motion, Aquarius, whether in work or in your social life. You're a dreamer, and while this will serve you well when it comes to ambition and creativity, be careful that you don't ignore the details when you're putting your vision into action — sailing won't be as smooth as you think it'll be.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Yawn. Today may be a cute, chill day, but that doesn't mean you've been able to shake the Monday sleepies. Work is in the way of your active fantasy life today — but don't let it strip away any of the magic. "You’re daydreaming too hard at the office," explains Stardust. "Have a moment to enjoy your fantasy." Take an extra long lunch break and maybe get yourself outside into the sunshine for a midday walk.