Here's Your Horoscope For The Second Week Of August 2019
1. Your August 5, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships — so let's talk about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: Your daily horoscope for August 5, 2019.
It's Monday, but I'm happy to report that the start-of-the-workweek blues are nowhere in sight. Today's energy is super cute, fun, and social, so I recommend waiting not a moment longer before sending out that group text to the squad and setting up a post-work play date. I know Monday's reputation isn't the best, but you've gotta get out there and take advantage of the sweet n' social vibes. It's Leo season! Mercury retrograde is over!
But more importantly for today's astrology, the moon is in charming, diplomatic Libra all day and will find itself creating all kinds of magical little moments for us. Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares, "The Moon is in relationship oriented Libra, allowing us to find harmony and balance within ourselves — and others."
The moon will be working its magic with both benefic planets today — Venus and Jupiter — in a series of always-sweet sextiles. The moon sextile Venus (planet of ~LuVvVvV~) and Jupiter (our astrological lucky charm) is basically turning us into the most charming, flirty, social versions of ourselves — and it's a great time to hit the town for a cute date, invite a group of friends over for dinner, or share some fun, hearty laughs with the people you love over drinks. We're feeling open, joyous, and effervescent. It's a great day for romance, too!
The Libra moon is also sextile to the glittering Leo sun, which is serving us a very self-confident brand of balance today. This aspect creates a beautifully peaceful dynamic between the daytime confidence of the sun and the emotional depth of the night's moon. And with the moon in justice-seeking, harmony-loving Libra to boot, we're getting an even heavier dose of synergistic energy. Today is a great day to work on smoothing out any lingering drama in relationships or with your money sitch. People will be more receptive to your words, especially when you speak them with diplomacy and kindness. Extend that olive branch, if needed! And don't forget to have fun and allow yourself to connect with others.
Read on to find out what this very cute Monday has in store for your zodiac sign, and be sure to check out Bustle's August 2019 horoscopes for a full overview of the month ahead.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Smooth sailin' today, Aries, so put your shades on and go! "Contracts may be resolved and signed without a hitch, making life easier at work," shares Stardust. Mondays suck, but at least it's a super chill day at the office (or, you know, wherever your place of work happens to be). You'll feel less drained than usual post-shift, so use that extra energy on some social time.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
It's been a long weekend/month/year, Taurus, so don't trip if you're feeling lazy today. "You’re skipping the gym today — if only to spend time on other projects," explains Stardust. No need to push yourself into a conceptualized version of self-care today. True self-care involves doing what heals you at any given moment, so let that guide you and ditch the expectations.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
With the moon in a fellow air sign (and in a flirty-ass sextile with Venus), you're feelin' all Romeo and Juliet today. "Love is in the air today, as you are in the mood to flirt with your crush," says Stardust. And flirt you should! Vibes are high, you're on top of your game, and you shouldn't hold back when it comes to being cute today. Put on the lipstick and the flirty outfit, and hit it.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You officially have full astrological permission to ignore your DMs and chill today, Cancer. "Home is where your heart is today," advises Stardust. "Spend time surfing Netflix to unwind." If the moon's social aspects today are making you long for company, invite a few friends over for movies and snacks so you can catch up while also cozying up and preserving your precious energy.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
The moon is in Libra, and that means justice is in the air! "Rumors may be resolved today, as you are taking a stand to expose the truth," explains Stardust. Your moral compass is set and clear today, Leo, and you're strong in your convictions. Speak your truth, and know that the energy today is only going to help you resolve any issues with grace and diplomacy. People are ready to listen.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
The moon's lil' fling with Venus today is making for a good pay day, Virgo. "Your wallet may get a boost today, allowing you to spend freely," shares Stardust. Be open to the power of synchronicity, and remember that money is just another form of energy! Work with it, use it to your advantage, and share it, too. You'll be feeling both liberated and balanced financially, in a most lovely harmony.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
The moon is transiting through your sign, meaning she's blessing you with the bittersweet power of ~feelings~. "You may be extra emotional today — which is OK," advises Stardust. "Feel your feels!" Connecting with others today will sweeten up any heartaches real quick — wear your heart on your sleeve, and you're bound to be repaid with a glimpse into the power of compassion in those around you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Everyone's feeling social this afternoon, but today is about taking care of you — so if that means drawing the blackout curtains and shutting off your phone, do you! "Don’t hit happy hour too hard today — you may prefer going home for a nap instead," advises Stardust. If you do feel the urge to connect and be out n' about, keep things low key and listen to your bod and heart. They'll tell ya what you need.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You're definitely hitting happy hour after work today, Sag, and don't be afraid to get real about stuff. Your crew is waiting with open ears and open hearts. "Your friends are the source of love and kindness today — vent to them about work problems," advises Stardust. You know you're often the confetti that jazzes up your work crew and gets them pumped — now let them offer you the same kind of soul-boosting favor.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Everything is coming up roses today, Cap! Isn't it lovely when things seem to fall into place with perfect alignment? "You may be in line for a promotion," shares Stardust. "Keep your ears open!" There's no sweeter song to a Capricorn's ears. Keep up your hard work, and allow the impending blessings to be the motivator you need to stay posi and on top of your game today.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Now is the time to start putting those big ideas of yours into motion, Aquarius, whether in work or in your social life. You're a dreamer, and while this will serve you well when it comes to ambition and creativity, be careful that you don't ignore the details when you're putting your vision into action — sailing won't be as smooth as you think it'll be.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Yawn. Today may be a cute, chill day, but that doesn't mean you've been able to shake the Monday sleepies. Work is in the way of your active fantasy life today — but don't let it strip away any of the magic. "You’re daydreaming too hard at the office," explains Stardust. "Have a moment to enjoy your fantasy." Take an extra long lunch break and maybe get yourself outside into the sunshine for a midday walk.
2. Your August 6, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships — so let's talk about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: Your daily horoscope for August 6, 2019.
Good day, astro angels! It's a chill one on the astrology front, as there are no major aspects today — but we've got a tiny bit of friction and intensity comin' at us by way of the lovely moon. It's nothing that a positive attitude and a willingness to embrace the darkness can't navigate us through, though. That's the spirit!
The waxing moon enters dark and mysterious Scorpio this morning at 11:30 a.m. ET, so we're likely to feel the emotional shift from light and social Libra into the deep but slightly intense realm of the Scorpion, making us a little more introspective. "Today's Scorpio Moon will ignite passions and make us feel our inner sentiments," shares astrologer Lisa Stardust, who spoke with Bustle about today's aspects. "Be prepared to swim in the deep end of the ocean." We'll likely favor an emotionally private aura of mystery today rather than the connection-based, hyper-social mood we felt yesterday as we roll through the day.
The Scorpio moon is also hitting an opposition with unpredictable planet Uranus, which is currently retrograde, and that has the potential to make us moody and erratic, especially when it comes to sex and desire. Beware of unpredictable circumstances going down in the relationship and emotions departments. Feeling possessive or in turmoil? That's OK — it'll pass! What you don't want to do, though, is act on your emotionally-fueled impulses today. This aspect makes it a little harder for us to see things clearly, especially if our judgement is clouded by desire or drama with a sexual partner.
Read on to check out what's in store for your zodiac sign on this fine Tuesday — and if you need a little guidance for this month on the whole, peep your August 2019 horoscope, too.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Impulse control? Not your strong suit, Aries, and we love you for it. But today, I want you to take a deep breath and make it happen. "Emotions will be tested, but don’t allow yourself to argue with others," warns Stardust. Even if someone pushes your buttons today (which is likely), you'll thank yourself later for keeping your cool — even if you know damn well you would have slayed the argument.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Emotions are on high, and you'll want to beware of taking out your feels on your partner today. "Jealousy in partnerships will come to a head, as you feel slighted by your beau," warns Stardust. Jealousy is a strange game: Sometimes it's rooted in nothing but insecurity, while other times it's rooted in the threatening actions of another. Suss out which is which today before acting out.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You are so ready to mix things up today, Gemini. "You’re fed up with mundane activities," explains Stardust. "It’s time to rev up your daily vibe." Go to a spontaneous event tonight, take the scenic route to work, or maybe grab lunch at a random spot you've never been to. Anything you can do to throw a bit of synchronicity and magic into your day today will help scratch your itch for excitement.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You're no stranger to the moody whims of the moon, Cancer, and today your feelings are really just making you want to reach for the hearts n' and flowers. "You’re in the mood to send sweet nothings to your crush, if only to escape boredom at work," says Stardust. Distract yourself with romance if you must, moon baby, but remember that people are sensitive today, and you don't want to break any hearts.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
OK, we know a lion loves to bite off more than everyone thinks they can chew and then, you know, chew it up and prove 'em wrong. But today? That need for speed is feelin' a little stressful. "You're simply overwhelmed with tasks today," explains Stardust. "Organize your day to power through them." Utilizing your calendar is definitely a must-do to keep your sanity. Stay on top of it.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Today's a good day to just stay in your lane and keep things on the low. "Stay away from gossip in order to avoid drama later in the day," advises Stardust. People are feeling sensitive and on the defense, and you're going to benefit from flying under the radar and avoiding that mess altogether. As tempting as it may be to chime in on the sh*t talk fest you overheard, say no ('til tomorrow, anyway).
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Some pieces of your situation have been falling smoothly into place, but today you have financial stress on the brain. "Money matters are a concern," warns Stardust. "Try to make a new savings plan for the future." Getting organized — and facing anxieties today instead of avoiding them — is going to help you get your act together and feel way more confident about your stability in the near future.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
The moon's emotional drama is blowing up your sign today, Scorp, and you're going to feel the effects — so be prepared. "Frustrations reach a high today," warns Stardust. "Don’t blow up before you understand your feelings." Taking extra time to process today is an absolute must. If that means branching off from the crew or taking a rain check on plans, so be it. It'll be worth it tomorrow.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
It's a blech kind of day today, and you might be feeling kind of blue. Don't force yourself to be the shining star you usually are. Take it easy, and know that a solid day of rest will soothe the senses. "Calm your nerves by unwinding after work at home," advises Stardust. "You’ll need it." Pour up a glass of vino, change into your sweats, and queue up the Netflix, because today's an evening to kick back.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
How are you dealing with your feelings today, Capricorn? Well, probably by being a freaking boss, that's how. People are drawn to you today, and you have the power to make big things happen now. "Network today to allow yourself more professional opportunities," advises Stardust. There's endless potential for change on the horizon, so a little extra focus in the networking area is helpful today.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
The system is bringing you down today, Aquarius, but what else is new? Try to keep your rage against the system under control given today's moody and temperamental aspects, especially as it applies to conflict in your workplace. "Drama with your boss is leaving you fed up with work," explains Stardust. Is there any chance you could take a PTO day next week? It could help you let off some steam.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
With the moon in a fellow water sign, you're majorly in your feels today — and it feels like everyone around you is here to provoke. "Your emotions are being pushed to the max," explains Stardust. "Calm down before asserting your feelings." Remember, the moon's drama with Uranus today is clouding our emotional judgment. Your intuition is strong, but today, you might not want to trust it above reason.
3. Your August 7, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships — so let's talk about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: Your daily horoscope for August 7, 2019.
Happy hump day! Kiss the mid-week blues goodbye, because lucky planet Jupiter (who is currently comfy in its home sign of Sagittarius despite being retrograde) is forming a gorgeously harmonious trine aspect with the glitzy Leo sun today, and it's turning everything it touches into gold. Today feels abundant: Like the overpowering scent of fully-bloomed cut flowers in your vase, or a ripe peach on a hot August day (like, well, today!). Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust about today's astro magic, too. "The Leo Sun softly connects with Jupiter in Sagittarius (who's in retrograde motion), encouraging optimism and creativity today," she explains.
Jupiter is the planet of abundance, expansion, and good luck. When it meets with life-giving, vitality-abundant sun in such a sweet and powerful way, there's virtually nothing negative that can dim its light. Trust your moral compass today and allow your highest vibes to guide you — they'll know where to point. Derive joy from having an active mind. Realize your potential. Take up space. Let this hyperactive optimism and joie de vivre spill into the future, even when this transit is just a distant memory of a random Wednesday in August. This is the kind of momentum you want to build on.
The moon is up to some stuff today too (it's squaring Venus, which can cause some emotional upset), but honestly, those vibes are being fully overpowered by the largest (Jupiter) and brightest (Sun) planets in the astrology world today, and there's just no way to compete. Recently, I heard someone share that if you want something and expect something, it will soon be yours — so on that note, believe that you're charmed today: It's written in the stars.
On that note, here are the horoscopes for each zodiac sign today. And remember: If you can't get enough, check out your August 2019 horoscope for a full overview.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Do you today, Aries, and don't worry for one second about what anyone else thinks. TBH, they're probably only thinking good things, anyway! "Step out of the box today and embrace your quirky side," advises Stardust. Weird and wonderful: let that be the vibe. You're uniqueness and authenticity is the solution to any problem that could arise today.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
The creative energy of the Jupiter/Sun trine today might make you want to express yourself in your living space. "Make minor decorating changes to your home today," shares Stardust. Move around some furniture or finally hang up that poster that's been sitting around so the fresh energy of your home mirrors the fresh energy of the day.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
No need to shrink yourself down for anyone else's benefit, Gemini — because truthfully, you being less yourself is a benefit to no one anyway. "Express your opinions and views honestly with others," advises Stardust. People look to you for your viewpoints today, even if it's just to help them craft their rebuttal. Give them the satisfaction.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
All this astrological energy has got you in the mood for mid-week revolution. You're not always one to stir the pot, but when it comes to matters of justice at work today, you may find yourself leading the charge. "Stand up to your boss to encourage higher pay for you and your colleagues," advises Stardust. Today's a day to expand potential.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Your ruling planet of sunshine is glittering in its home territory today and making sweet ~luv~ with Jupiter, so you can bet your seemingly endless supply of creativity is especially shining. "Pitch your ideas at work today," advises Stardust. "You may be surprised by the praise you receive." Who's in charge here? You, of course. Grab the mic today.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Not one to live in the past (no room in your curated schedule for that, now is there?), today is unusual in that the expansive vibes are actually helping you tap into your well of nostalgia — which can actually be quite inspirational. "You’re in a sentimental mood today, which is a rarity for your forward moving mind," explains Stardust. Lean into it.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Fire can light the torch that burns through the night or set the whole house on fire. On that note, today is all about balance, especially when it comes to playing your relationships to your advantage. "Friends may be the source of inspiration and drama today," explains Stardust. "Don’t get too caught up in their problems." Play with loose boundaries today.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Remember when I said everything was turning to gold today? For you, Scorpio, it's manifesting in gold coins. "A new project at work will bring in more cash than expected today," shares Stardust. Your hard work has been paying off (literally), and today you're bursting with inspiration. Open yourself up to the abundance wave that you've caught in the surf.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Jupiter's expansive energy meeting with the sun is shining its spotlight on your need to explore. You're not meant to live inside the same four walls for too long, Sag, so allow your imagination to help your next getaway materialize. "Plan your next weekend trip today with your friends to escape the humdrum vibes of the daily grind," says Stardust.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Sometimes, when we're confined for too long, we have the illusion of feeling more comfortable in a small space. Don't be afraid of the space that's growing around you today — stretch your muscles and enjoy it. "Don’t let your insecurities bring you down today," says Stardust. "Remember, you’re a superstar." And that you are, Cap, so own it!
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Sometimes you enter a sort of portal where things just magically fall into place and synchronicity is abound. Today's astro energy is opening one of those very portals for you, Aquarius. "An old coworker may give you a lead on a cool gig," explains Stardust. "Accept their offer." Stay open to possibilities — and don't blink or you might miss a chance!
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You're not the competitive type, so don't try to be. All you have to try to do is be yourself, and today is the perfect day to practice embracing that self-lovin' attitude. "Your coworkers are all eyeing the same promotion, but you are the front runner for the job," shares Stardust. Giving your ego a little boost today is going to help you in the long run.
4. Your August 8, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships — so let's talk about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: Your daily horoscope for August 8, 2019.
Oh my goddess, today is a magical day in both astrology and numerology: It's Aug. 8, aka 8/8, also known as the magical lion's gate portal. In numerology, the number eight represents infinity ('8' is a sideways infinity symbol, '∞', after all!) so the eighth day of the eighth month of the year is a significant and spiritual day. You're just here for your horoscope, I know, so I'll just say that today, the planets themselves are giving us a Thursday glow-up — meaning no matter how you slice it, today is ~special~.
Jupiter, the planet of good luck and abundance, is living its best life this week — and it's subsequently helping us to live our best lives, too. Yesterday, Jupiter formed a gorgeous trine with the life-giving sun, and we're still feeling the positive, glowing vibes of that aspect. And today, the greater benefic planet blesses us once again in its meeting with the ever-lovely Venus, planet of love n' money, in yet another sweet trine aspect that's pouring rainbows and blessingz and magic on us all day long — especially when it comes to love and money.
Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about this transit, too. "Venus connects with Jupiter retrograde, creating an abundance of good feels — and expansion of money," she explains. "Ask for a raise today or express yourself to your crush! Your feels will be met with positive vibes!" Both your love life and financial life will have some extra luck to work with today, so take advantage of anything in those areas that you've been waiting around for the right moment to handle. If you're looking for a bit of good luck and auspiciousness, the time is now.
Let's talk luna. The moon kicks off the day by quarreling with Mars a bit in an early morning square. If you're looking to get things done, though, you can actually work with the moon/Mars friction through the morning to be productive and put a lil' fire under yourself (and the sparkling energy of Jupiter's auspicious trines will offer you added luck and smooth waters). Later this afternoon, the moon will join the currently-retrograding Jupiter in fast-moving, philosophical Sagittarius, which might normally make us restless, but today may just add a lil' extra energy to our Jupiter-fueled good moods.
All in all, the Jupiter trines of yesterday and today are a couple o' powerhouse of loveliness, and we should all take advantage of the good vibes.
Check out what's in store for your zodiac sign today, and if you can't wait til' tomorrow to know even more, you can peep your whole entire August 2019 horoscope at once and be really in the know.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
This trine has got you feeling social n' sexy. It's not quite the weekend yet, but it's close enough. "Head out to happy hour tonight to have fun with your coworkers," advises Stardust. "It’s a great day to be friendly with colleagues." Your magnetism is on high today, and putting those charms on display with your work crew works in your favor this evening.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
The moon opposes your sun early in the day and positively aspects Mercury, so you're going to be seeing things clearly when it comes to your own talents and creative abilities. The flip side of this coin? You're also going to see where you're not being valued enough. "You may feel stuck between a rock and a hard place at work because your attributes aren’t being utilized," explains Stardust. Start a plan to take action.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Halt before you even think about trudging down memory lane today. This day's energy is asking you stay in the present and trust that the future is bringing you some serious magic. "Don’t get too caught up in the past today and enjoy the positive news coming your way," advises Stardust. Practice being in the moment today, and ground yourself anytime you notice yourself getting to stuck in your head.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You know what you're doing, so trust yourself today! "Your confidence is at a high, allowing you to be the leader with your teammates on a work project," shares Stardust. This kind of leadership is a really good practice for you, Cancer. Lean into it and hey, you might just find yourself embracing some new and powerful parts of yourself for the long-term.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
C'mon, it's Leo season: Every day is just another movie in which you're the star, Leo. Today's flick? A love story. "A little flirtation is making you feel all the feels today," says Stardust. "Oohhh la la!" This Jupiter/Venus trine is giving you major heart-eyes, so let yourself enjoy the warm n' fuzzy feeling of a crush, or go over the top with your lover in a fun, spontaneous evening date.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Today's energy is so beautiful, but how can you actually enjoy it if you're totally burnt out? You're as hardworking as they come, Virgo, but today is a good day to treat yourself to a bit of self-care. "You’re in dire need of a personal day," warns Stardust. "Ask your boss if you can leave early to unwind at home." A Netflix and chill session with yourself might be just the love-filled cure your heart is looking for today.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Vibes are high for you today when it comes to making connections and growing that extended network of yours. You're a master networker every day, it's true — but today, with your ruling planet Venus is such a charming trine, you can really make some magic happen for yourself. "Chat up those who are interested in networking today and you won’t be sorry," says Stardust. Don't sleep on this auspicious opportunity.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You continue to absolutely slay the game at work, and today is only making you feel even more powerful. But it's not just a feeling: You really are that much of a boss right now. "A professional opportunity is headed your way today, making you feel like the G.O.A.T.," explains Stardust. Hope for the best, and expect the best, too. You're making all the right moves and your intuition is on point today.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Your ruling planet Jupiter is in a sweet and dreamy trine, and it's almost finished with its retrograde for the year. In other words, doors are opening for you left and right, so jump into this energy while it's still swirling. "A dream that you’ve carried deep within your heart has the opportunity to spread its wings today," explains Stardust. Keep your eyes and heart open for the little moments today and remind you of your path.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You earth signs, always doin' the most. Today is a day for enjoying the synchronicity and love that surrounds us, even in the darkest and most stressful of moments — like a flurry of high-importance e-mails in your inbox. Take a deep breath and remember that you deserve peace, too. "Don’t overextend yourself by working too hard," explains Stardust. "You may burn the candle at both ends."
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
A little help from your friends is definitely nothing you'd shy away from asking for — and today, it's going to prove very beneficial, as your crew may offer the missing puzzle pieces you've been waiting for when it comes to furthering things in your career sector. "Your friends are helping you get professional opportunities today," explains Stardust. Venus is blessing you with luck in money, so tap your squad for assistance.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Luck is on your side today, little fishy, so swim right up to the HBIC and speak up for the most important and deserving person in the room: You, of course! "Ask your boss for that big raise you’ve been dreaming of today," advises Stardust. "[Y]ou may get positive news." Is it nerve-wracking to put yourself out there like this? Yes. But today, the planets are handing us a metaphorical four-leaf clover and asking us to step into the light.
5. Your August 9, 2019 Horoscope
We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships — so let's talk about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: Your daily horoscope for August 9, 2019.
Today is a chill-ass day on the astrology front, with no major, earth-shaking aspects — just a nice, relaxed Friday vibe that'll help us kick off the weekend stress-free. That said, we're still riding the magical, mystical, rainbow high of yesterday's beautiful Jupiter/Venus trine, which still auspiciously offers us a sweet opportunity to make magic happen when it comes to love and money. Don't sleep on it! We're all also still under the spell of the gorgeous blessing that was the Jupiter/Sun trine that took place on Wednesday, so we're feeling confident and trusting in our ability to make good things happen in our lives.
The moon is in Sag all day today, so we're feelin' the happy-go-lucky lunar energy and it should energize us both mentally and spiritually. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about how miss Moon will affect us on this fine Friday. "The Moon is in fun loving Sagittarius, highlighting the good vibes from the past two days," she shares with Bustle. "Use worldly and philosophical visions to inspire today. Think and dream big!"
This cute n' wild Sag moon is also flirting with Venus and the sun tonight, both of whom are in flashy Leo, and forming a trine aspect with each, kicking off with Venus at a little after 10 p.m. ET. I absolutely love the energy of these fire sign trines for a Friday night vibe. This meeting with Venus is making us feel social, sweet, and emotionally understanding, while the sun/moon trine is just overall harmonious and luck-bringing. It's a super cute astrological energy to boost our Friday night spirits.
Anyway, TGIF! Here's a breakdown of what you can expect from today's astrology based on your zodiac sign — and remember, if today's horoscope doesn't satiate your astro appetite, you can read your full August 2019 horoscope for a month's worth of predictions.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Keep things chill tonight, Aries, cause all this fire sign energy might have people riled up — and you know you can't say no to a good argument. "You’re enjoying taking time to yourself," explains Stardust, "if only to avoid drama from others." Have a couple close pals to the house or clear your schedule and take a bath. Either way, keep in lowkey.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Money stress is killing your vibe today, but pretty miss Venus is here to help you wash away your troubles. You know what you have to do: "It’s time to pay off an outstanding debt today to avoid your credit cards from declining in the near future," warns Stardust. Don't freak — just take care of business today.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You have a tendency to think of everything — including relaionships — as a strategic mental game of chess. Not saying that's a greaty way to live, Gemini, but you can go on with your bad self today and plot. "Partnerships are on your mind today, making you contemplate your next move in relationships," says Stardust.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Cancer, we don't want you feeling boxed in today! If you're feelin' fun and frisky, just know that IT'S FREAKING FRIDAY and the weekend is mere hours away. "You’re struggling to keep your focus at the office today, when in reality you want to run away and join the circus," shares Stardust. Sweet, sweet freedom is just around the corner.
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're feeling hella inspired today. Don't worry about blinding anyone with your creative prowess — don't dim your light for anyone, not during Leo season, anyway. "Your creative juices are on fire rn," says Stardust. "Use your vision to manifest your dreams on canvas." Express yourself through visual art today, even if that just means an artsy Insta post.
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Feeling romantic today? Or just lazy? Have the best of both worlds by talking your romantic prospect into a chill-ass night of cupcaking. "You’re more in the mood to cuddle in bed with your crush than head out into the real world," says Stardust. No boo to speak of? Plan a chill date night in with yourself. Bath bombs, candles, the works.
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You're getting blown the heck up today, Libra, and everyone wants a lil' piece of your BFF vibe. "Communication will be at a high today," shares Stardust. "Be prepared to receive excessive emails, texts, and calls." This can be a little draining (both on you and your phone battery), but let's be honest: You love the attention, so soak it up as you enter the weekend.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
As much as you might want to hit the town tonight in a flashy display of drink-buying, impulse-shopping, and fancy-dinner-splurging, you need to reel your booty in. "Money matters are a form of stress today," says Stardust. "Be prepared to commit to a financial plan — even though you want to spend all your cash." Self-control is the name of your game tonight.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
The moon's lighting up your sign today, Sag, and it's a cute, self-lovin' confidence boost as you enter the weekend. "You’re feeling yourself today, which is giving you the power to step out of your comfort zone," shares Stardust. Consider saying yes to opportunities that arise today, especially if your first instinct is to decline. It might be what you need to expand.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Friday is the workweek equivalent of having senioritis, except it happens every week. Your hardworking, badass self rarely suffers from such things, but today you want out of the hamster wheel. "You’re in the mood to daydream and escape mundane activities at the office," says Stardust. "Don’t escape from responsibilities too much!" Save your fantasies for tonight.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Doors are opening for you today, Aqua, so stay on your toes, make sure you're looking fly, and keep your eyes peeled for opportunity. "Your networking skills are on fire!" explains Stardust. "Carry your business cards with you at all times today in case you make a great professional connection." You never know when the person who could change your life might walk in the door.
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
All this fire sign energy feels a little overwhelming to a water baby like yourself, so slow down today — especially when it comes to dealing with career issues. "Work matters are on the forefront of your mind," shares Stardust. "Give yourself time to decompress before making professional decisions." It's Friday: take tonight to chill and align yourself with your thoughts.