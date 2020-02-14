Having a bite of something chocolatey can really hit the spot when you're feeling tired, stressed out, or in a bad mood. And that could because, in addition to tasting amazing, chocolate affects the brain in several profound ways. It's why you often hear experts recommending the occasional square or two, along with foods that contain similar ingredients, like antioxidants.

"The best chocolate to consume is dark chocolate for its health benefits," Dr. Krystal L. Culler, DBH, MA, the director and founder of Your Brain Health Matters, LLC and an Atlantic Senior Fellow with the Global Brain Health Institute, tells Bustle. Unlike milk chocolate and other candies, the cocoa in dark chocolate can lower inflammation levels in the body, and help reduce your risk of certain diseases.

In order to get these benefits, experts recommend looking for certain ingredients in your chocolate. "I tell my clients to look for one that is 85% or higher cocoa, organic, and unsweetened, or sweetened with stevia or pure monk fruit," Tess Bredesen, a cognitive health nutritionist and founder of Sia Brain Health, tells Bustle.

With that in mind, read on for ways chocolate impacts the brain, according to experts.

1. Chocolate May Improve Brain Function While there's a long list of foods that are linked to improving brain health, chocolate may offer specific benefits. "Eating chocolate can be protective for your brain and enhance your brain’s plasticity, the lifelong ability to change and adapt," Culler says. Chocolate has also been shown to be "neuroprotective," so it may help preserve the integrity of the brain as well. But again, since this isn't true for all chocolate-based candies, or milk chocolate, Culler recommends consuming dark chocolate.

2. It Helps Release Endorphins In The Brain Ever find yourself reaching for chocolate on particularly tough days? That's because experts say it could have a way of improving your mood, at least temporarily. "Chocolate boosts the production of endorphins, better known as the 'feel-good' chemical of your brain," Culler says. After eating it, you may experience a more positive outlook, and possibly even a sense of "euphoria," all thanks to the way it impacts your hormones. Dr. Shaheen Lakhan, neurologist and head of R&D at The Learning Corp, points to research where people given chocolate reported improvements in self-rated calmness, contentedness, and cognitive performance, while also mitigating "mental fatigue."

3. Chocolate Wakes You Up apomares/E+/Getty Images Chocolate, just like a cup of coffee, contains caffeine, and that can give a boost to your central nervous system, Culler says. A bar of dark chocolate contains 70 mg of caffeine and a bar of milk chocolate contains 9 mg of caffeine, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which can really do the trick whenever you're feeling a dip in energy. But the hit of caffeine isn't the only reason why chocolate can help you stay alert. "Dark chocolate can improve blood flow to the brain, which can improve attention span, memory, reaction time, and problem-solving skills," Culler says.

4. It Plays A Role In Healthy Aging It's important to do good things for your brain as you get older, as way of preventing age-related health issues like dementia. And due to the way it impacts the brain, researchers have been looking into the benefits chocolate may have to offer. "Chocolate is very appealing in those prone to cognitive decline like individuals with or at risk of Alzheimer’s disease because the flavonols — antioxidants found in certain plants — in cocoa stimulate new brain cell growth and prevent existing brain cell death," Lakhan says. Some studies have also associated chocolate intake with a decreased risk of stroke, Lakhan says, since it stimulates blood flow to the brain.

5. Chocolate Can Apparently Put You In The Mood Besides oysters, watermelon, and (surprisingly) asparagus, chocolate is often considered to be one of the foods that may increase libido. "There are several chemicals contained in chocolate that are thought to positively impact our friskiness," Dr. Anna Cabeca, a triple board-certified physician, tells Bustle. L-arginine is one, along with zinc, which is another supposed libido booster as it enhances adrenal function, which may support sex drive.