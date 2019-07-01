Do you ever feel like in the middle of the work day you’ve expended your usefulness at work? After the caffeine rush has worn off, do you feel like you need a nap before you can do anything else productive? Your afternoon exhaustion or dip in energy isn’t just in your head — well, it is — but it’s a real issue called brain fog, aka mental fog or clouding of consciousness. The symptoms of brain fog can vary, but it is characterized by fatigue, forgetfulness, poor memory, difficulty focusing, and overall decreased mental performance while working or performing tasks. Though anyone can suffer a bout of brain fog, it is routinely associated with chronic illnesses, such as chronic fatigue syndrome, lupus, or Fibromyalgia (people who live with Fibromyalgia usually refer to brain fog as “Fibro Fog”). Mental illnesses are also linked to more frequent episodes of brain fog.

"Imagine if you have injured a muscle and how sore it is to use. The same thing happens in the brain," Dr. Steven Gundry, MD, a cardiologist, author, and the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute Center for Restorative Medicine, tells Bustle.

While there is no official cause of brain fog, experts believe it can be influenced by number of factors, or a combination of things. In addition to chronic illness, your sleep habits, hormones, and digestive health may play a role in worsening brain fog.

Fortunately, if you find yourself experiencing this type of mental exhaustion on the regular, small lifestyle changes can help you overcome this frustratingly fuzzy thinking. Here are seven ways to fight brain fog, according to science.

1. Sleep. Sleep. Sleep. Rawpixel/Shutterstock Studies have shown that sleep deprivation can have a profoundly negative impact on your cognitive health — leading to memory problems, sluggishness, and changing how your brain functions at a cellular level (yes, really). Since brain fog is sometimes caused by fatigue, one of the most assured ways to cure a serious case of brain fog is by getting a good night’s rest. This means aiming to get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep every night. What's more, if you like to take naps, give it a go and give your brain a break. However, try to limit your midday siesta to 20 minutes, since most experts agree napping for much longer than that can actually be detrimental to your health.

2. Visit Your Physician Dusan Petkovic/Shutterstock If your episodes of mental fatigue are frequent, it may be time to visit your doctor to rule out chronic illnesses commonly associated with brain fog. "It is essential to be tested. That way, your doctor can create a targeted treatment plan," Dr. Raphael Kellman, MD, the founder of Kellman Wellness Center, says, adding that your physician will most likely test you for "phospholipid levels, omega levels, [and] possibly thyroid function." Kellman says your doctor may recommend supplements, or incorporating more foods into your diets with "certain compounds that improve the brain, like omega 3 and 6, phospholipids, magnesium, alpha GPC, [and] bacopa."

3. Change Your Diet To Include Brain-Boosting Foods Yulia Grigoryeva/Shutterstock Gundry says that looking to the brain-gut connection can help explain brain fog. In fact, research has shown there's a bilateral connection between your digestive health and mental health — meaning, if the healthy bacteria in your gut aren't happy, your brain probably won't be either (and vice versa). Try writing down your food intake along with your symptoms and note if any particular foods are associated with lower mental acuity.

5. De-stress Your Life With Self-Care Svet_Feo/Shutterstock "Stress or anxiety can be a cause [of brain fog]," says Kellman, so prioritizing self-care is essential to beating mental fatigue. Meditation, taking a hot bath, and developing other healthy coping skills will help improve your mental health, and by extension, your brain fog. Even if you have a busy schedule, finding time for a few moments of mindfulness can be key: In fact, as The Conversation reported, a 2018 study discovered that just ten minutes of mindful meditation a day improved cognitive function.

6. Exercise mimagephotography/Shutterstock Sometimes the best way to clear your mind is by moving your body. According to Harvard Health, "The benefits of exercise come directly from its ability to reduce insulin resistance, reduce inflammation, and stimulate the release of growth factors—chemicals in the brain that affect the health of brain cells, the growth of new blood vessels in the brain, and even the abundance and survival of new brain cells." What's more, a study published this past January discovered exercise can improve thinking skills in people as young as 20. You don't need to do high intensity workouts, or go for a five-mile run everyday: Something as simple as a brisk walk, or a short yoga session on your lunch break can do the trick.