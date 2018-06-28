During the first few weeks or months of a relationship, I'm always skeptical of my feelings for the other person. After all, I've been warned that these early feelings can be chalked up to the honeymoon phase, when you're infatuated with the thrill of a new relationship and just excited that your partner wants to date you. But according to research, the honeymoon phase lasts from 12 to 24 months. That's up to two years! I've never even been in a relationship for more than two years, so how do I know if my relationships have been based on genuine love or just early infatuation?

The honeymoon phase is over when "romantic partners lose some of their 'newness' and the excitement fades — and, for many people, the unhappy reality sinks in," certified counselor Jonathan Bennett, founder of Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. "Although it sounds negative, the ending of the honeymoon phase can be positive. It allows you to both see each other openly and honestly and decide if the relationship is worth continuing. In addition, you can prolong the passion and happiness; it just takes more work. If you’re dating a great person, [they] should be more than willing to put in that effort!"

How do you know if you and your partner have withstood the test of time and survived the honeymoon phase? Here are some signs you're out of it, according to experts.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "During the honeymoon phase, brain chemicals create such attraction that leads to what is often called the 'halo effect,' Bennett says. "You’re so in love that you are blind to your partner’s faults. However, as the honeymoon phase ends, you begin to more clearly see your partner, warts and all. For example, the little things that used to be 'cute' might quickly become annoying." At that point, you have to decide if these flaws are dealbreakers or if they're forgivable.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "In the beginning of a relationship, you want to see the other person all the time and a lot of it involves intimacy," says Bennett. "However, as the honeymoon phase draws to a close, you feel less excitement about your partner, and this includes between the sheets." This doesn't mean you can't still have a great sex life, though — you may just need to make the effort to add variety to your sex life.

Ashley Batz for Bustle As you begin to get on each other's nerves, you might find yourself becoming reactive — that is, behaving without thinking — during times of conflict. "Couples many times work on autopilot," marriage and family therapist Marissa Nelson tells Bustle. "We are reacting to our partner from all of our life patterns, previous failures, and past hurts, and people don't understand why their partner is not showing compassion or empathy, always thinking it's the other person's fault and never taking responsibility for the things we do that fuel the conflict and disconnection." During these moments, it's important to try to see things from your partner's perspective, and then they may be more open to your perspective, too.

Ashley Batz for Bustle "Couples get entangled in a tug of war, or power struggle, when one person resents what they have to give emotionally," says Nelson. "Some people don't want to give in and compromise because they want what they want from their partner first. Many will mask their fears of abandonment, but sometimes that means that 'I have to put you down, or I have to be right' to feel a sense of power or have control in this relationship." Couples might find it helpful to go to couples' therapy to talk through these problems and reach a compromise.