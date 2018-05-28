Part of The Bachelorette viewing experience is witnessing the mayhem that is a couple dozen men living in the same house and trying to date the same woman. And, the higher the contestant numbers, the more dramatic things can get. So how does the how many contestants does Becca's Bachelorette season have compared to previous ones?

It's honestly pretty typical. Becca will have 28 potential beaus vying for her affections, according to ABC, and that's right around the number at which the show tends to hover. Last season, Rachel Lindsay had 31 contestants, JoJo Fletcher and Kaitlyn Bristowe both had 26, and aside from that, all previous seasons had 25, with the lone exception of Season 5, when Jillian Harris had 30. And in true form, every season of The Bachelor has had between 25 and 30 contestants, as well.

It's probably for the best that there's not any more than 30 or so contestants ever in a Bachelor or Bachelorette house — the prospect of trying to weed out your soulmate from a random assortment of strangers is daunting enough as it is, and 30 is already a lot of people. That's more people than I want at my birthday party, let alone a bona fide group date. Plus, so many of them get sent home in the first week or so, and many do so without ever getting any time with the person they're trying to swoon. Seriously, mingling with 25+ people who are all whispering, "Can I steal you for a sec?" from every direction is essentially impossible, and the odds of being left out are higher with every additional person in the house.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

But, while our dear Becca is hovering right in the middle of what's the norm for the franchise, her journey to becoming the star of The Bachelorette was anything but normal. In case you've been living under a rock for the past year, Becca was legendarily screwed over last season on The Bachelor by Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and that just has everyone rooting for her even more as she steps into the Bachelorette shoes.

Arie proposed to Becca at the end of the season's run, making her the winner, and Lauren, his runner-up, was left heartbroken. However, Arie had been professing his love for both women for a couple weeks at that point, making it pretty questionable that he was proposing if he was still so conflicted. Of course, the franchise does push for a proposal at the end, but if you're still staring off into the sunset and agonizing as much as Arie was about five minutes before he dropped to one knee, maybe you should just chillax for a few.

ABC Television Stations on YouTube

Arie broke up with Becca soon after the proposal, which wasn't exactly earth-shattering news on its own, but the way he did it was particularly smarmy. It was all on camera — one single, unedited, continuous shot blindsided Becca as Arie simultaneously broke her heart and begged for unwarranted forgiveness, and then it was broadcast to the world. Oh, and then Arie proposed to Lauren on the live reunion special, because he doesn't have a history of hasty decisions or anything.

All of this is to say that if a single one of these 28 men hurt Becca, there will be an angry mob outside this Bachelorette mansion within minutes. It's good that the show didn't get too excessive filling this house, and hopefully they picked some good ones who are all there for the right reasons. As also evidenced by the horrifying appearance Becca's ex made last season, when she'd so clearly asked for him to leave her alone, she doesn't have the greatest luck with guys! Eventually these 28 will whittle down to one, and for the love of god, let the finale work out a little better for Becca this time.