Nude lips, a bronze eye, and a perfect contour? Yes, it must be Kim Kardashian. Now, you can get Kardashian's signature looks thanks to her eponymous beauty line, and now, the KKW Beauty Classic Collection is here to make that look even more perfect. That's right. It's a collection centered around getting the beauty mogul's most signature looks, and honestly, it seems so gorgeous.

Just in case you hadn't heard, Kim Kardashian has her own beauty line, and if you've been skeptical of anything with the word Kardashian on it in the past, her latest collection for the brand may just make you a believer. While critics may decry Kardashian's rise to fame, it's hard to deny the reality star's beauty prowess. From her highlighted under eyes to her nude lip colors, she's got some iconic looks, and her latest collection helps fans get them but also appeals to everyone.

The new KKW Classic Collection is exactly what it seems, products that are timeless and can help craft a multitude of looks ranging from everyday neutrals to warm-toned smoky eyes. Plus, there are lipsticks to boot. If you've been skeptical of shopping before, you shouldn't be now.

But how much will the collection cost you?

According to the brand, you've got a couple of shopping options. Firstly, you can shop the collection as a bundle. This means you'll get the KKW Classic Eyeshadow Palette, four Peach Lipsticks, and four Peach Lip Liners. Together, all nine of these items retail for $150. Purchasing the bundle saves you $15 if you were purchasing all the goodies separately.

If, however, you weren't looking to drop $150, don't worry. All of the products will be available for sale individually as well. If eyeshadows are your weakness, the KKW Classic Palette will retail for $45. It's the same price as the eyeshadow palette in the collaboration Kardashian did with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

As for the lipsticks and lip liners, they won't break the bank. The classic bullet lipsticks in a variety of shades from peach to burnt red will cost customers $18 while the lip liners will retail for $12 a piece.

The inspiration behind the KKW Classic Collection appears to have stemmed from Kardashian's desire to create makeup that is, well, classic. "The colors in this collection are what I envision when I think of a timeless look and the shades are so versatile and flattering," Kardashian says, "You can create a soft, glowing look or go really glam."

If classic lipsticks and neutral eyeshadow palettes are your jam, then the KKW Classic Collection could just make you a KKW Believer. With prices comparable to other high-end brands, the cost isn't astronomical. So, when can you start shopping?

The collection launches online at KKW Beauty's website on July 27 at noon PT. However, if you're in the Los Angeles area, you can stop by the KKW Pop-up Shop now and snag the collection before it hits the internet. No matter when you snag it, though, the KKW Beauty Classic Collection is pretty much perfect.