If your Valentine's Day didn't go as planned due to Mercury retrograde drama (or anything else), you'll have a chance to make up for it this weekend, as the February 2020 new moon in Pisces will be exciting, hopeful, sexy, and super helpful when it comes to love and dating. Rising on Sunday, Feb. 23, this luminary kicks off a fresh lunar cycle that offers all of us an opportunity to embrace our inner dreamers — and it's set to majorly boost our confidence levels, too. Without a doubt, the February new moon will affect every zodiac sign's love life this weekend.

Pisces energy has a tendency to bring out the hopeless romantic in just about everyone. With the new moon taking place under this water sign's sensitive, feelings-oriented influence, we'll feel extra idealistic and hopeful in our romantic endeavors. We'll also enjoy a boost of confidence, increased sexual energy, and a major taste for excitement. "While we'll enjoy living out our greatest fantasies in our minds, we must be careful to stay grounded in reality," says astrologer MaKayla Audrey Louise. "However, our intuition will be heightened, and our ability to show others compassion and unconditional support will bring us closer to those we love."

Every zodiac sign will feel the lunar magic in their love life a little differently, so check out how this fun and dreamy romantic energy will be hitting for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You'll want to let your heart lead you in making decisions around love, Aries — not your head. "You’ll be more spiritually in tune than ever, so pay close attention to your intuition," Louise says. "Your dreams will hold special information as to which new, special beginnings you should pursue in love." Right now, your higher self is actually the best source for dating advice that you could ask for.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This new moon is officially an invitation for you to say yes to that hot date, hit the town in your sexiest outfit, and take some social and romantic risks, Taurus. "You are known to struggle to get out of your comfort zone, but this new moon is pushing you out of it," Louise says. "Get out of the house and save Netflix for another night." Time to have some fun!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Work is on fire for you, Gem, but this luminary reminds you that your love life should be, too! "Your career may be demanding extra attention from you, [and] now is the time to scheme up master plans with that witty mind of yours," Louise says. "But don’t forget to make time for your partner — or if you’re single, to go out on a fun date to get your mind off work!"

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This weekend's luminary is asking you to add some fun and spicy flavor to your love life, Cancer. "With this new moon, you will be craving adventure and feel quite restless," Louise says. "Plan for a short romantic getaway or even just a fun date night out."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Get ready, because this luminary is prompting you to dig deep and get real, Leo. "Your relationships are about to get all the more intimate, and it will be important to talk with your partner about your fears, insecurities, and the not-so-fun stuff we tend to suppress," Louise says. "If you’re single, you’ll be more keen on finding the truth behind people’s words and actions. Be sure that who you’re interested in is worthy of your time."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're extra lucky in love under this luminary, Virgo, so focus all your excess energy on romance this weekend. "Now is a good time to start new relationships, so if you’re single and thinking of playing the field, now is your time to shine," Louise says. "For Virgos in a committed relationship, now is a good time to give some extra attention to your relationship and make changes where needed."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Time to get grounded and try to adjust your vision when it comes to love, Libra. "You love to follow your heart’s desire on a whim, but this new moon is asking you to get real," Louise says. "Libras in a relationship would do best to create routines or scheduled times to make sure that both parties are prioritizing the relationship, even when life gets busy."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Get ready for some whimsical, sexy, and exciting moments in romance this weekend, Scorpio. "This is a lighthearted time, bringing passion into your love life, pleasure into your daily life, and many creative ideas," Louise says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This luminary is making you feel a little extra domestic when it comes to love, Sag. You're more likely to want to bring your romantic prospects in close and get more vulnerable, Sag. "You are known for being a fun-loving adventurist, but this Pisces new moon will bring you back to your roots," Louise says. "Be there for your family, and for your loved ones who are like family. Compassion and love will solve a lot of problems."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're feeling buzzy, social, and ready to hit the ground running when it comes to love and just about everything else this weekend, Cap. "This moon will make you a busy bee, keeping you active in your social, love, and work life," Louise says. You're good at balancing a million things at once, but don't forget to set time aside for a fun new moon date or two!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This new moon is reminding you just how worthy you are of the right kind of love, Aquarius. "Now is a good time to get clear about what you value — and stand up for yourself if you’re not being valued by the person you’re into," Louise says. "Self-care will go a long way for you this month, so invest in what makes you feel confidence. When you are confident in yourself, it shows — and attracts all the right attention your way."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you're seeking a cute and romantic fresh start in love, this new moon in your sign is the perfect opportunity to follow your intuition. "It's a good time to use the confidence this new moon will bring you to ask out the cutie you’ve been eyeing," Louise says. "Pisces are known for their on-point intuition, so follow your heart and you can’t go wrong."