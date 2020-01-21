On Friday, Jan. 24, the first new moon of the decade will rise in the community-focused sign of Aquarius, rounding off a week that began with the inauguration of Aquarius season. The cool breeze of social, airy Aquarius feels damn good after the intensely goal-focused, work-oriented vibes of grounded Capricorn season. Because this luminary falls on a Friday night, it's a great time to gather with your closest spiritual crew to set some intentions — and that said, you'll probably want to know how the January new moon will affect your friendships. You know, just in case it turns out that it's better astrologically to clear your social calendar and light the new moon candles solo this time around. (Spoiler alert: Keep your plans! Aquarius energy is all about friendships.)

Let's talk about Aquarius, since both the Sun and Moon will be in this air sign come Friday (as will Mercury, planet of communication, which definitely affects our friendships!). Aquarius is a visionary sign that represents looking toward the future in innovative, fresh ways — which is a beautiful, refreshing gust of wind to fill our sails with as we glide into the first full lunar cycle of the new year. New moons are generally a good time to set intentions and manifest, as the energy is conducive to that of a new beginning, so it really is a great time to get together with friends for a new moon group ritual and put your dreams and ambitions into words. This luminary feels supercharged with that fresh-start energy, so now's the time to revitalize your goals. Having trusted friends to help hold you accountable can be super helpful now, as Aquarius is all about being community oriented.

Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares some insights on some of the other aspects influencing January's upcoming luminary. "This New Moon squares Uranus, which will lead to the unveiling of sentiments and buried emotions," she explains. "We’ll be pushed to speak our minds and to take action around matters that are or aren’t working for us." Uranus is the unpredictable planet of sudden change (and also happens to be Aquarius' ruling planet!), so always expect the unexpected when he comes into play.

This new moon may also mark a breaking point for us when it comes to how much crap we're willing to handle. "Think of this as an evolutionary time," continues Stardust. "Enjoy the ride and growth!" Now's the time to be there for your friends, too, as they figure out where they're going and how they're getting there.

We're all feeling the shift in energies under this heavily-Aquarian-influenced luminary, but it'll hit each Sun sign's social life a little bit differently. Here's how the January 2020 new moon will affect your friendships, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Take stock of how much energy you're pouring into friendships that aren't necessarily filling up your cup, Aries. "Be cognizant of the time you give to others, especially your crew," advises Stardust, "as their energy may not be reciprocated." Imbalances in friendships become crystal clear under the dark skies of this new moon, so don't be afraid to speak up and address the issue with these so-called friends.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've been a busy bee in the workplace, Taurus, and the momentum that's been building career-wise may be leaving your social calendar looking a little emptier than usual. "A new creative project at work may steal your attention away from personal endeavors," explains Stardust. You can have both — call on the friendship-focused energy of this Aquarius moon and plan a night with the squad to creatively inspire you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The kick-off of 2020 has been exhausting for you, Gemini — and it's pushed socializing way down on your current priority list. Don't sweat it. Just promise you'll text your friends to let them know you're simply resting and recharging, and that it's not personal. "You’re taking time off and enjoying the seasonal hibernation," shares Stardust. "Add meditation to your day to clear your mind." You'll be back on the town in no time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The post-holiday budgeting drama is real, Cancer, and you've been feelin' the hit. Thankfully, you've got friends in all sorts of places who love and trust you — so don't be afraid to ask for their support. "Finances may be a tad strained," warns Stardust. "If you need a loan, a friend will come through for you." Asking for help can be tough, but your support system of friends wants to come through for you. Let them!

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The unpredictable elements of this new moon's aspects are hitting friendships and romantic relationships alike, so prepare yourself for shifts in the way you relate to the people closest to you, Leo. "A relationship may end or transform during this luminary," explains Stardust. "Don’t turn your back on love." Trust that your best relationships are resilient enough to withstand all sorts of transformations.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've had it up to here with work drama, Virgo, so you'll only want to book plans with your most grounded, drama-free pals under this luminary to keep yourself sane. "A colleague may create drama with you, forcing you to take the high road," warns Stardust. "Use your patience to get through this luminary." Lean on your friends to talk through the drama and help you vent it out so you don't totally explode.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A new moon circle with the witch squad is definitely in order for you, Libra, as you're feeling both creatively charged and socially revved up with the Sun and Moon lighting up in a fellow air sign. "Your creative vibes are on fire," shares Stardust. "Make sure you’re getting paid fairly for your visions." Don't be afraid to ask your friends about their salaries. You should be willing to support each other in reaching the top!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your career life has been on fire, but all work and no play makes Scorpio a cranky lil' arachnid. Make plans with friends to honor the new moon and vow to turn yourself off work mode for the night. "Striking a balance right now between your personal and professional life is important," explains Stardust. "Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket, give things time to unfold naturally." Balance is always going to be key.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

I smell drama, Sagittarius, and chances are you do, too. The Aquarius new moon is turning over stones that you may have fully forgotten about, and it could cause some potentially major waves in your friend circle. "You may find out some unsavory news during this luminary," warns Stardust. "Don’t confront others until you know it’s 100% true." Temper those wild emotions and take time to look into all sides of the issue.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Capricorn season is over and we've moved onto the first luminary of Aquarius season. In other words, you can finally step out of the spotlight, loosen that tie, and relax. Time to have fun! "Treat yourself to an evening out with bae," advises Stardust. "Allow yourself to take a break from the daily stresses of life and have fun." Let this new moon be an excuse to hit the town with your S.O. or closest friends and socialize.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Are your friends here for your evolution, Aquarius, or are they holding you back, fearing change? These are the questions to ask yourself under your Sun season's big new moon. "You’re evolving your personal views and opening your mind to new possibilities," explains Stardust. It's absolutely vital that you surround yourself with like-minded souls who give you space to do so. This luminary is about your growth, so own it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

As much as you struggle to have confrontations within your friend group, you have to risk it sometimes in order to speak your truth and get what you want out of relationships, dear Pisces! "Don’t keep your emotions hidden," advises Stardust. "Feel free to speak your mind." Just remember: Real friends always want you to say what you need. The people who love you will be big enough to not take everything personally.