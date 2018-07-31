If you're a big fan of Kylie Jenner and/or Kylie Jenner's makeup line, good news! Now, you can get the look of Kylie Lip Kits without even putting on any makeup — just by opening Instagram. Yep, you're going to want to know how to get Kylie Jenner's new custom Instagram face filter, because as of Jul. 31, it exists — and you can only see it if you follow the right steps.

On Tuesday, Jenner debuted her own personal Instagram face filter that features some looks from her Lip Kit collection, because duh. If you already follow Jenner on Instagram (and chances are you do, considering the fact that she has over 112 million followers to date) you know just how much she likes to swatch her Lip Kit colors. Typically, she'll post a few Instagram stories swatching new colors whenever she debuts them — it's kind of her thing. But now, thanks to this high-tech filter, we can swatch the colors on our actual faces via Instagram. Talk about useful features!

The custom filter features seven different colors for the infamous Lip Kit collection, including wild colors like Shady, which is blue, and subtle colors like Candy K, which is a poppy pink. If you've always wanted to see what the colors would look like on you, this is a simple way to test them out. Now, you don't have to order them or wait in line at her pop up shops to see which color is best for you. You can play with the filter, find something you like, and then use that to inform what color you choose to order or not. I know, I know, you're dying to see what you look like in a matte blue lip stick, I don't blame you. Here's how to find the new filter in your Instagram:

Follow Kylie Jenner

If you follow Jenner already, good news: You'll be able to access the filter no problem. If you don't follow her, go ahead and do that now to get access to the new face filter.

Check Your Filters

After following Jenner, open your Instagram story camera, make sure you're accessing your front-facing camera, and click the little face filter icon on the bottom right corner of your screen. Amidst the face filter options, you should see little square that says "Kylie," with her lip kit logo. That's the filter!

Try All The Color Options Out

Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle

Just tap on the swatches to try on the different colors — all the options will be available for you to choose from on your screen. There's Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye, and Glitz. You can send a private direct message to a friend to get their input on which color looks the best, or you can take it public and poll your friends.

Share It

Tanya Ghahremani/Bustle

Once you pick the best color for you and share it with your friends, your followers who don't follow Kylie will be able to test out the filter after simply watching your story. Instagram is partnering with a few different celebrities and brands to try out this new custom filter feature, so always check the upper left hand corner to see if there's a "Face Filter, Try It" pop up, that's how you'll find them.