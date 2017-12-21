How To Win A Signed Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Palette Just In Time For The Holidays

2017 has been a big year for beauty gurus. Not only have they launched their own makeup lines like Laura Lee, but they're collaborating with massively successful brands like Patrick Starrr's team-up with MAC Cosmetics. However, the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette may still be the year's biggest collaborative beauty hit, and for the holiday season, the guru and the brand are joining forces once again to give their fans even more of what they crave.

In honor of the holiday season, Hill and Morphe are giving away 100 signed Jacyln Hill x Morphe Palettes to loyal fans. The contest is being held over social media, and with so many of the mega-hit product being given away, you could just stand a chance to snag one — even if you think you have the worst luck in the world.

How do you enter the giveaway, though? It's actually pretty easy. To earn you chance to win the palette, simply head to Hill's Instagram page and repost the contest image of her palette. Add the hashtag JaclynHillxMorphe, and you're good to go. Yes, it's actually that simple, so why not take the chance to win one of 2017's most successful eyeshadow palettes?

Hill and Morphe's palette truly did have fans raving. According to her video debuting the product, Hill explained that she had been working hard on the shadows for two years. Slowly, she'd been dropping hints for fans leading up to the launch, and according to them, the palette was totally worth the wait.

Not only is the palette incredibly well-reviewed by other beauty gurus, but fans on Twitter couldn't get enough. During its initial launch, the palette sold out only a few hours after it released. The launch was then followed up with multiple restocks that each sold out leaving fans scrambling to get their hands on the pigmented, diverse shades. Thankfully, though, Morphe was listening to Hill's fans demand and made the palette a permanent member of the Morphe Brushes family.

The palette wasn't without controversy, however. After the shadows launched, Morphe was incorporated into ULTA stores. The brand is now available to purchase both in select physical stores and online, and included in Morphe's ULTA items is none other than the Jaclyn Hill palette. Not a big deal, right? Well, it was to some fans.

The ULTA Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette is actually an updated and, in some fans' opinions, upgraded version of the original. Not only has the packaging been changed to provide a more cleanable surface — given that the palette is white, it gets dirty easily — but the shades names have now been added to the packaging itself. Previously, it was only included on an insert.

Given that the introduction to ULTA happened only a few months after the initial launch, fans who had already purchased the older palette were upset. Some explained that they felt they'd been given a subpar version.

Hill took to her Snapchat to address the issues explaining the way the product was made and the timeline for doing so. Unfortunately, gurus are often harshly criticized, but by changing the packaging and adding the shades to the back, Hill and Morphe were actually listening to the criticisms of their fans and giving them what they asked for. It's hard to see that as a major negative.

Regardless of any sort of negativity about the palette, it's popularity is nearly undeniable. With multiple sell-outs and a launch in Ulta, it's clearly a big deal in the beauty world, and the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette can now be yours thank to Hill and the brand's giveaway. Holiday miracle, here you come!