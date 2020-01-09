By now the whole world knows: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “stepping down” from their senior royal roles. The reactions came thick and fast, with criticism, praise and memes flooding social media. Beyond the initial shock/horror/joy (take your pick), there came the rather unprecedented reaction from Buckingham Palace, too:

"Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement read. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

The UK woke up to sensational front pages capturing the Queen’s reaction, who is said to be “upset” and “hurt.” Prince Charles and Prince William are “incandescent with rage,” according to The Sun. Going by the newspapers, it would seem Meghan and Harry blindsided Buckingham Palace (where protocol and precedent reign supreme) with their “rushed” announcement.

From opting for a private birth to spending their first Christmas as a family in Canada instead of with the Queen, this isn’t the first time the couple has done things their own way. Now there's talk of “financial independence.” But what exactly will that entail?

“This is an entirely new setup and a new model, the likes of which we have never seen before,” royal correspondent Victoria Murphy tells Bustle. “There's a lot of questions raised by [Harry and Meghan’s] statement. One of the things that's become very clear is that this hasn't been ironed out before this announcement was put out. The members of the royal family don't know what this new model will look like or how it will work in reality, or indeed, whether the British public will accept it.”

Here are a few of our most burning questions regarding Harry and Meghan’s new “financial independence” and what that really means.

Where does Harry and Meghan’s money come from?

As senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry are strictly "prohibited from earning income in any form." Instead, expenses incurred by their royal duties are covered by the public purse. The Sovereign Grant, a royal funding stream paid for by the UK government, covers 5% of Meghan and Harry's office costs. Though the exact sum was not disclosed, their website states that they intend to “release this financial tie."

The remaining 95% of their “income” comes from the Prince of Wales, generated through his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall. “But it is not clear whether this [financial backing] would continue or not,” states Murphy.

Either way, Meghan and Harry aren’t exactly strapped for cash. “We do know that Harry has an estate he inherited from Diana, Princess of Wales, and Meghan has her earnings from Suits,” Murphy adds. The Evening Standard places Prince Harry's net worth at £30 million and Town & Country suggest Meghan's is around £3.8 million.

Does Prince Harry have a credit score?

“I honestly have no idea,” laughs Murphy, but he’s only human, right? Surely he must.

So how will the Sussexes become financially independent?

By no longer receiving money from the Sovereign Grant, the Duke and Duchess are (in theory) free to take on paid employment, potentially via a new charity.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones,” they said in a statement.

The new charity is expected to focus on global outreach, with links to the United States and Africa, and with female empowerment as a core tenant.

“There's a question over whether they would be able to carry out royal duties without public funding, and then have a private enterprise,” says Murphy. “Some people might suggest that those things were conflicting, and if they have a profile as members of the royal family then to be profiting privately, on the side, is questionable.”

Any role that Meghan and Harry do take on in future will likely be highly scrutinised, so don’t expect to see them endorsing CBD products any time soon.

Where will the Sussexes live?

The couple confirmed on their site that they intend to keep their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage, as their UK home “with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen”. Where they will go in North America remains a mystery, though Canada is widely accepted to be their chosen destination.

Will Meghan and Harry have to pay rent on Frogmore Cottage?

That remains to be seen. Murphy explains: “We have members of the royal family who — as working royals, carrying out royal duties — are publicly funded, such as William and Kate, obviously Prince Charles and Camilla. We have other members of the royal family who are in the family but have private income and private jobs and don't carry out full time official duties, such as Zara, Eugenie and Beatrice. Eugenie pays rent to live in Kensington Palace, whereas William and Kate don't, because they are working royals.”

Logic therefore follows that Harry and Meghan would pay rent for Frogmore Cottage, but isn’t confirmed.

Who will cover their travel costs?

“All travel arrangements undertaken by The Duke and Duchess in their private time have always been and will continue to be paid for privately and not by UK taxpayers,” reads their site. However, in a move that muddies the waters, "Official overseas visits are in support of Her Majesty’s Government’s objectives and paid for by The Sovereign Grant as well as contributions from the host country, when appropriate."

What about their security cost?

“They are classified as internationally protected people,” says Murphy, “which mandates a certain level of security.” But who will be paying for it?

“The provision of armed security by the Metropolitan Police is mandated by the Home Office, a ministerial department of Her Majesty’s Government, responsible for security and law and order,” their website states, which appears to suggest that they won't be handling the costs themselves.