All friendships will wax and wane as time goes on. You might lose touch with some people, or feel closer to others, based on what you need in the moment. But astrology can also have an impact on your connections, which is why some of your friendships will change in 2020 simply due to what's going on in your zodiac sign.

"When it comes to friendship in particular, we can look at a number of influences in astrology," Clarisse Monahan, an astrologer, tells Bustle. "The most obvious would be the 11th House in our natal chart which deals specifically with friendship. But that is just one layer. Others are important, too. We must also look at major planetary aspects — that is, the way planets are interacting with other planets (and the impact those aspects will have on us)."

The way planets shift throughout the year can affect how you look at your relationships, which is why taking stock of it all come January can be helpful. "When we are aware of these transits and aspects, we can handle some people with more care, know when we might be feeling in need of our friends, and know, too, when we might need more time to be on our own," Monahan says. "This yearly astrological check-up can help give a road map to navigate the ups and downs of bff-dom." Here, the changes each sign can expect to happen within their friendships in 2020, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The start of 2020 will find Aries full of energy and wanting to focus on those they care about, Monahan says. They'll be paying close attention to friends, and doing what they can to offer support, time, and energy. But everything will begin slowing down once Mars, their ruling planet, goes retrograde later in the year, Monahan says. At that point, Aries will want to let high maintenance friendships fall by the wayside, and begin focusing on ones that build them up. "You need people who nurture you and calm you, not people who stress you out," Monahan says. "Your priority needs to be on a stable foundation [...] You only want people who help build your emotional security, not hinder it. Friendships built on weak foundations may very well crack, however the ones that are nurturing will become stronger."

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For Taurus, 2020 will mean stepping outside their usual routine as they continue to meet new and interesting friends. "Uranus, the planet of surprises, entered your sign twice in 2018 and 2019 so you have already been getting used to his energy moving you out of your comfort zone," Narayana Montúfar, the senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Bustle. "In 2020, his influence will deepen — bringing even more surprises to your life!" For a sign that can't help but fall into a routine, Taurus will continue being in awe of the new people and experiences that come their way this year. But they'll learn to embrace it, too, and will have a great time allowing new friends to expand their horizons.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini will want deeper friendships this year, Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle, which will feel like a big change for a sign that typically moves from one friend group to the next in search of juicy gossip. Gemini loves to chat and to hear the latest drama, which means moving on fast — and meeting as many new people as possible. In 2020 though, they'll grow tired of the endless chatter, Robyn says, and will find themselves moving away from this habit. They'll focus instead on the friends who have their back, and those who bring more substance into their life.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer tends to have groups of friends that've been around for so long, they don't even remember why they began hanging out in the first place. As Robyn says, 2020 will be the year Gemini takes a close look at these relationships, and makes an effort to update them. "You will keep your old friends, but demand a bit more if they wish to be part of your inner circle," she says. "This is a year the old falls away and you blossom and old relationships become new." To do so, Gemini might set up boundaries as a way of creating stronger connections. It might feel intense for them at first, but they'll enjoy how much more fulfilling their relationships feel as a result.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This year friendships will feel extra important to Leo, Robyn says, who may find themselves reaching out to folks from their past. It won't take much to pick up right where they left off, and feel as if the friendship is just as strong as ever. But that's not the only way things will change. "Many people will leave your life, but new ones will enter," Robyn says. "You have a wonderful year in front of you." To fully enjoy it, Leo should be open to going out and seeing who they run into.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo will find themselves reaching out to friends this year, Robyn says, in an effort to get a little support. For a sign that typically has it all together, this might feel like new territory. But they should embrace the support they receive, and not overthink it. That said, in the process of asking for support, Virgo will learn who their true friends are, Robyn says, versus the people who don't understand them. By the end of the year, they'll have a solid group of people who've got their back no matter what, and help make their life feel more balanced.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "You are everyone's friend, but this year you become a bit more choosy, allowing only those people who understand you into your inner circle," Robyn says. Instead of hanging out in big groups, where Libra has a tendency to spread their energy thin, they become more selective and develop closer bonds. Once they make this change, they'll feel like they're finally surrounded by people who get them and appreciate their gifts, Robyn says. It might be tough to keep others at arm's length, but if it means having closer ties to those they truly care about, it's a change they can quickly get used to.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "As Jupiter, the planet of abundance, expands your communication sector, your friendships and the groups of people you relate to are bound to rapidly grow," Montúfar says. In other words, Scorpio should get ready for waves of new friends coming their way. "The better news is that the new folks you will be hanging out with will be more resonant not with who you are, but who are becoming," Montúfar says. "Pluto — your sign’s modern ruler — will be making sure of that as he forms two cathartic, powerful conjunctions with big-hitters Jupiter and Saturn in Capricorn." Throughout the year, Scorpio will find themselves surrounded by those who encourage them, and that'll result in a lot of personal growth.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle 2020 will be the year Sagittarius reaches out to those they care about in an effort to rekindle old friendships. They'll want to hang onto these old friends, Robyn says, and will enjoy bringing folks back into their life. But they'll also find themselves swept up in adventures with new friends, who will be coming their way in droves. Through it all, this sign will want to slow down, Robyn says, and make sure they're being the type of friend they'd value having. If they like to be around people who are present, they should try to be more present. If they value support, they can be more supportive. That way they'll get back what they're giving.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle 2020 will be a transformative year for Capricorn. "With three major and transformative conjunctions (Saturn-Pluto, Jupiter-Pluto, and Jupiter-Saturn) happening in your sign, your friendships, acquaintances, and connections are totally changing and only those that genuinely help you grow will survive," Montúfar says. It might feel overwhelming at times, being the center of attention while going through so many shifts. But if Capricorn surrenders to the process, Montúfar says, everything will unfold as it should.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle "A major, continuing astro-event of 2020 will be Pluto transiting your nebulous 12th House of the Unconscious which deals with, as the name suggests, the unknown, but also with endings," Monahan says. "When coupled with Pluto, the bulldozer planet, this transit forces you to dig up issues long buried." So if Aquarius has any long-hidden issues with friends they're likely to come to the surface in 2020. "Once these come to light, you will see patterns you might be stuck in or things you want to get rid of," Monahan says. "This can be a difficult transit but it brings much insight into who you are and what energies you want to focus on, including, naturally, who you want to spend your time with." Aquarius will likely distance themselves from toxic friends, and spend more time with people who bring good things into their life.