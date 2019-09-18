Just because the bright hues and sparkling sequins of Euphoria makeup is on trend doesn't mean the matte tones of '90s supermodels are out. In fact, the rosy browns and deep chocolates are on the rise, and Huda Beauty's Power Bullet Throwback Collection lipsticks are going to have you embracing your inner Naomi Campbell. Bust out your favorite dark liner and get ready to go to town.

Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, is a lover of '90s makeup, and now she's bringing the style to her brand with eight new Power Bullet Lipsticks. The brand originally launched its tube lipsticks in a glittering formula for the 2018 holidays. Since then, the company has expanded its line of lip colors to 16 shades, but more are on the way thanks to the new Throwback Collection.

All eight of the shades are inspired by the makeup trends of the '90s, from supermodels to the Spice Girls, and they run the gamut when it comes to color. The brand created four distinct shade categories for the collection: '90s Brown, Spiced Browns, Natural Pinks, and Pinky Nudes. Each division features two new Power Bullets — one cool toned and one warm toned — so regardless of skin tone, there's a lip shade for everyone. The new lippies will launch in Sephora and on the brand's website on Sept. 25 for $25 each.

Courtesy of Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty has been known for its lipsticks almost since the brand's inception. The brand launched with false lashes in 2013, but its second product was the Liquid Matte Lipstick and Lip Contour, which debuted in 2016. Since then, the liquid lipstick has become a fan favorite, garnering 340,000 likes and a rating of over four stars on Sephora. Kattan's company has continued to launch new lip shades in its original liquid formula, but the solid Power Bullet lipsticks are expanding now.

Huda Beauty on YouTube

The tube-packaged lippies, like their liquid predecessors, fall in the top five products from the brand, according to the Sephora website. The pigment-packed formula is likely to thank. According to a press release from the brand, the Power Bullets took two years to formulate and provide opaque, one-swipe coverage without drying the lips.

In the release, Kattan speaks on creating the lipsticks saying, "We pushed our manufacturers to make sure that the pigmentation and quality of every shade was consistent. Every shade performed differently so each one has a slightly unique formula to ensure we deliver the same finish across the collection."

Courtesy of Huda Beauty

Kattan isn't alone in her love of '90s beauty. Other brands are also living their Linda Evangelista fantasy. In August, Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty announced its Mattes Collection. The launch included two eyeshadow palettes, six lipsticks and lip liners, and five eyeliners all of which were matte and offered in both cool and warm tones.

In her announcement, Kardashian West called the '90s her go-to beauty era. The reality television star wrote on Instagram, "I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is."

For those who feel as Kardashian West and Kattan do, there couldn't possibly be enough matte lipsticks on the market. Thankfully, with the launch of Huda Beauty's Throwback Collection, it doesn't seem as if the '90s are going anywhere.