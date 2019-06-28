If You Don't Like Your Partner's Friends, You're Likely 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

In an ideal world, you, your partner, and all of their buddies would be able to spend time together without any issues. But if you don't get along with your partner's friends, things can get a little tense. This might cause drama whenever you and them inevitably collide at a party or a function your partner has planned. Even worse, if you deeply dislike your partner's friends, this could begin to cause problems within your relationship. According to an expert, your zodiac sign can play a part in whether you get along with their pals or not.

Each sign that may find this to be an issue tends to not generally just go with the flow, but instead has a strong sense of being right. A Taurus, for example, can be very stubborn and fixed in their ways, Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. This can make it difficult for them to move past a bad impression or a slight. "Leos always want to be right and have the last word," she says. This can lead to holding a grudge if your partner's friend said something that offended you or hurt your feelings.

Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to dislike their partner's friends, according to an astrologer.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle "Taurus is very protective and possessive of their partner," Barretta says. "Once they form an opinion (either good or bad) it isn't likely to change." As a Taurus, you probably don't like anyone disturbing your routine, which means that if your partner has friends who consistently drop in unannounced or ask for their attention a lot, you can become judgmental. You can love your partner deeply, but that may mean that you don't like sharing their attention with all of their buddies because it takes their full focus off of you. One way to work through this issue might be to initiate spending time with your partner and some of their closest friends. By scheduling the get together yourself, you might feel more in control of the situation, which could open up your mind to forming a bond with your partner's friends.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) As a Cancer, you're a very intuitive person, which means that you might pick up on your partner's friends' negative traits pretty quickly. Cancer is also a sign prone toward suspicion, Barretta says, and you can be pretty sensitive, so if your partner's friends are the insensitive type or are people that you suspect your partner could develop a sexual or romantic interest in, then you might quickly start disliking them. "Cancers are always looking for someone's alterior motive or agenda and do not easily trust others," she says. "They expand their protective shell onto their partner, which can be quite smothering." If you find yourself in a situation where one of your partner's friends says something that upsets you, try to speak up in the moment, instead of keeping the hurt to yourself. This could give them the opportunity to explain that they actually didn't mean any harm, which can prevent you from forming a grudge against them.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Leos love an audience as long as they control the show," Barretta says. As a Leo, you might sometimes see your partner's friends as taking valuable attention off of you, which can be painful. Unlike the Taurus, though, you aren't someone who doesn't want to spend time with your partner's friends, she says. You likely expect to be included in all of your partner's plans, which inevitably means having a lot of time with their buddies too. While it's great for you to get to know the other people in your partner's life, try to give your partner some time alone with their friends. If that's difficult for you to accept, just think of it this way: If they get some true quality time with their BFFs without you there as a distraction, they'll be able to come back and give you their full, undivided attention afterwards.