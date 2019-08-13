If You Get Bored Easily In A Relationship, You're Likely 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

Due to the very nature of their personalities, some zodiac signs can't help but crave variety in their love life. Whether they're all about adventure, spontaneity, or fun conversations, these folks enjoy switching things up and having as many interesting experiences with their partner as possible.

While they may be down for the occasional quiet evening, they don't want to sit there for too many nights in a row, fall into a rut, or get stuck in routine. Instead, they enjoy planning fun date nights, having new experiences, and seeing what else they can learn about their partner. Basically, they like anything that keeps them guessing, and prevents the relationship from feeling too comfortable or predictable.

Of course relationships are complex, and so is astrology. But it's still possible to see which signs might like variety. "By looking at the ruling planets of a sign, we can get an idea of what values are most important to them and what they’re going to want to bring into their life, be that excitement through a Mars rulership or structure through a Saturn rulership, etc," Molly Cardinal, a professional astrologer, tells Bustle.

You can also look at a sign's qualities. For example, "signs with a mutable quality fall at the end of the season when things are starting to change and shift," she says, "and thus people who have their sun or other planet in this sign are going to embody that changeable, shifting energy." Read on below for the four signs who have these traits, and may need to switch things up in their love life.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This sign is known for their high amount of energy, as well as their desire to try new things. "Aries is ruled by thrill-seeking Mars, and is also the first sign of the zodiac," Cardinal says, "so [they want] to experience as much as possible and will appreciate plenty of 'newness' in a relationship." The thing is, they aren't ones to sit down with their partner and meticulously plan out a date night, or chat at length about ways to have more fun. "Aries doesn’t want to overthink it, but would rather just go right in and experience it, then find the next thing," she says. They like to set out with their partner in search of adventure, and feel best when they can't predict what will happen next.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle As the busiest and most variety-loving sign, Gemini pretty much needs to have new and novel experiences in their relationship, Cardinal says. "Gemini’s mutable quality means that this sign has a million things going on in their being already," she says, "and they need an outlet for them." This is why Gemini is an incredibly chatty sign, and may enjoy striking up debates and interesting conversations with their partner, as well as their friends — and pretty much anyone else who happens to be passing by. "Besides just wanting to chat with new people, they also like to find ways to learn a little bit of everything," Cardinal says. "Perhaps a cooking class would suit them, as this sign is also the ruler of the hands." People-watching, cooking, talking, debating... these are all things that can add spice to a relationship for a Gemini.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle As another mutable sign, Sagittarius’ Jupiter rulership inspires them to want to explore, Cardinal says, which is why they're known for their strong desire to wander and see new things. "It’s not merely for the sake of the experiences — though Sag is going to want lots of experiences — but this sign has an inherent desire to become enlightened by expanding their worldview," she says. "Sag would love a partner to share in this aspiration to open their eyes to what’s different." While they enjoy traveling alone, seeing things with a partner can make it even better. For them, they love a weekend trip, a spontaneous getaway, and longer vacations with their significant other, so they can have all these new experiences together.