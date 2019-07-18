When the Queer Eye reboot premiered in February 2018, Jonathan Van Ness was the only single member of the Fab Five. But a lot has changed for him, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski since then. Van Ness hasn't talked much about his personal life on the show previously — usually, the focus is on the wonderful heroes they're helping, though some of the guys will mention their partners occasionally. But with Season 4 around the corner, will we get to hear about a new special someone for Van Ness? Is he dating anyone in 2019?

There was a point while Queer Eye was airing that Van Ness was in a relationship. According to E! News, he began dating Wilco Froneman in July 2018 after meeting the rugby player at a Fourth of July party. However, Van Ness announced their breakup five months later, in December. Per People, Jonathan hinted in a deleted Instagram hashtag that Froneman might have cheated on him, reportedly writing "cheatersneverprosper." But he wrote in an Instagram Story afterward, "I should've sat with myself a bit longer before I posted my most recent post. Wilco is a good person & sometimes things don't work out. Please don't attack him on his page. Just let us move on, heal and enjoy your gorgeous New Year's celebration!"

Since his breakup with Froneman, Van Ness hasn't shared any photos on Instagram of a potential love interest. Although he and Porowski did recently have some fun sparking rumors among fans. On the Fourth of July, Porowski captioned a photo of them kissing, "I guess Amurica's birthday's our anniversary, babe." This caused people to wonder if the costars and friends were now dating, but Van Ness clarified on Instagram a day later that they aren't together. "It was all Antoni's idea but maybe someday we will fall in love @antoni #notacouplebutitwasfunright," he wrote. (And it seems Porowski is still with his boyfriend Trace Lehnhoff, who he reportedly began dating last summer, per People.) Nonetheless, the two have since started an Instagram dedicated to their faux romance called Jvntoni.

Whether Van Ness is in a relationship, dating around, or single, he is still continuing to be his most authentic self. For instance, in June, he came out as nonbinary (though he clarified his pronouns are he/him). "The older I get, the more I think that I'm nonbinary — I'm gender nonconforming. Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman. ... I think my energies are really all over the place," Van Ness told Out. "I think that a lot of times gender is used to separate and divide. It's this social construct that I don't really feel like I fit into the way I used to."

As Jonathan has shared before, he struggled with growing up gay in a small, Midwestern town. But today, he seems more comfortable with and proud of himself than ever, which is a wonderful headspace to be in whether he's single or dating someone.